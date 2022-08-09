Craftsbury Public Library’s annual book sale will be held Aug. 13, which is also Old Home Day on Craftsbury Common.

“There is something for everyone: new fiction and classics, history, travel, art, how-to, poetry, cookbooks, Vermont and regional titles,” said library director Susan O’Connell. “There will be a selection of children’s books, from picture books to chapter books.”

