Craftsbury Public Library’s annual book sale will be held Aug. 13, which is also Old Home Day on Craftsbury Common.
“There is something for everyone: new fiction and classics, history, travel, art, how-to, poetry, cookbooks, Vermont and regional titles,” said library director Susan O’Connell. “There will be a selection of children’s books, from picture books to chapter books.”
Books will be offered for sale by donation. After choosing the books they would like, customers pay what they think is fair. The library has two goals for this sale, to raise funds for the library operations, and to move the books on to appreciative homes. Rather than set an arbitrary price for each book, customers can establish their own price.
Donated books should be clean, and either timeless or current. An example of timeless books would be novels by Jane Austen or poetry by Shel Silverstein. An example of a current book would be travel guides from the last six years. Conversely, a dated book would be on solar power systems written in 1982, or a guide to cancer treatment from 1990. “Additionally, we can’t accept textbooks, encyclopedias, dictionaries, magazines, condensed books, or books that are moldy or falling apart,” O’Connell said.
