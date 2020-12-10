Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Buildings and General Services (BGS) recently announced the recipients of this year’s Building Communities Grants for Facilities. Among those were an educational-facilities grant enabling Craftsbury Saplings to double its childcare capacity; and a regional economic development grant for the purchase of new energy-efficient refrigeration equipment for Currier’s Quality Market in Glover.

These grants will fund $600,000 in construction and capital improvements for 68 projects across Vermont.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments