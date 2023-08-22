Craftsbury Hires Assistant Principal
New Craftsbury School assistant principal Melinda Mascolino.

CRAFTSBURY — Melinda Mascolino has been hired as assistant principal of Craftsbury Schools.

Mascolino comes to Craftsbury Schools with 29 years as a classroom teacher and special educator, assistant principal, principal, and director of early childhood education. “Each position has presented new learning and growth opportunities that I continue to embrace. I can’t imagine a better profession than education and working with children and youth,” she commented.

