CRAFTSBURY — Craftsbury Public Library has completed an expansion project, and the public is invited to an opening celebration on Sunday, July 25 at 4 p.m. at the library.

Created in memory of Leesa Fine, a longtime member of the library, the addition includes a quiet reading room, a small remote meeting space and upgrades to the children’s room.

The afternoon will begin with reflections on the project by Library Board President Ned Houston, Librarian Susan O’Connell, and Leesa’s son, Ben Kubic. The building will be open for visitors to tour, music will be supplied by the Rowell sisters, and refreshments will be served.

For more information on the opening celebration call (802) 586-9683 or email director@craftsburypubliclibrary.org.

