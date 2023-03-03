Craftsbury Meals Program Gets VEC Grant

Volunteers prepare food for Craftsbury Community Dinners, an organization that recently received a grant from the Vermont Electric Co-op Community Fund. (Courtesy photo)

JOHNSON — Low-income people, the elderly and working families appreciative of a night off from cooking have, for the past 12 years, benefited from no-cost meals from Craftsbury Community Dinners.

A recent $1,000 grant from the Vermont Electric Co-op’ Community Fund will pay for ingredients for about five of these monthly meals, each of which serve between 80 and 100 people from Craftsbury and surrounding towns.

