Craftsbury Meals Program Gets VEC Grant

JOHNSON — Low-income people, the elderly and working families appreciative of a night off from cooking have, for the past 12 years, benefited from no-cost meals from Craftsbury Community Dinners.
A recent $1,000 grant from the Vermont Electric Co-op’ Community Fund will pay for ingredients for about five of these monthly meals, each of which serve between 80 and 100 people from Craftsbury and surrounding towns.
Allison Van Akkeren leads the local meals effort which, during COVID, shifted from a communal meal to a pick-up or delivery model. While the community aspect of a sit-down meal has appeal, the convenience of the pick-up approach has its benefits as well, she said, noting that in the future the meals may take a hybrid approach. She said that while the meals are offered at no cost to residents, donations are accepted.
“This grant assures that for five months we do not have to ask for additional contributions for ingredients for these meals, and containers to deliver meals,” Van Akkeren said. “We’re really grateful to the co-op members who support the VEC Community Fund.”
The VEC Community Fund is a voluntary program supported by VEC members who choose to round up their electric bills, donate their member capital dollars, or make one-time donations to the fund. The fund then makes grants to local organizations that support economic security, emergency/disaster relief, community support/development, and food security.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.