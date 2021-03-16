Craftsbury Schools’ Merri Greenia Named Principal Of Year

A Northeast Kingdom educator was recognized this week as the Elementary School Principal of the Year announced the Vermont Principal’s Association.
Longtime Craftsbury Schools Principal Merri Greenia was named The National Association of Elementary School Principals National Distinguished Vermont Principal of the Year for the 2021-22 school year. She was one of several principals and educators from around the state recognized by the VPA this week.
The honorees were selected by the Executive Council of the VPA following a round of nominations from fellow educators and the public.
The nominees are evaluated on a number of standards, including: mission, ethics, curriculum, community of care and student support, professional capacity of school personnel, operations and management, and school improvement - among others.
“Merri is an extremely innovative principal who is always seeking ways to improve educational systems and structures,” said Adam Rosenberg, Superintendent at Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union. “She has looked upon this pandemic as an opportunity to continue to transform teaching and learning in the Craftsbury Schools.”
According to Jay Nichols, VPA Executive Director, Greenia and her colleagues will be honored at the VPA Leadership Academy awards banquet this summer.
