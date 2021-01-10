CRAFTSBURY — The Craftsbury Select Board gave a big shout-out last week to the staff and volunteers at the Craftsbury Community Care Center, where a December outbreak of COVID-19 caused the deaths of two residents.

“At the Select Board meeting this week we discussed how to give a big shout out to the staff and volunteers at the ‘4Cs’ for all their dedication and extraordinary work in these difficult times,” Susan Houston wrote in a letter posted on Craftsbury Neighbor to Neighbor social media page.

