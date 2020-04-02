A Craftsbury woman escaped uninjured after a March 24 single-vehicle accident in which her 2019 Subaru Crosstrek went off East Craftsbury Road in Greensboro.

Yuri Igarashi, 57, was headed east when, at about 9:24 a.m., she lost control of her vehicle and went over an embankment, causing damage to the driver’s side. She was checked by Hardwick Rescue and released on scene.

