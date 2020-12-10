The Connecticut River Artisan Group (CRAG) is holding a region-wide sculpture contest with a $1,500 prize. Submittals must be at least three feet tall, be designed for outdoor display, and able to withstand winter and summer weather extremes.

The winning sculpture will be displayed permanently outdoors at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia, NH. The installation site will be determined by the management team for the Center with input from the sculptor. Existing sculptures and more than one submission from a sculptor are acceptable.

