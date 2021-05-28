On Saturday, Danny Stinson took a high line into turn one when his car veered off the track.
He faced a split second choice — steer towards the wall or the grass? Luckily he chose the grass. Except past the grass was a concrete barrier. He struck it at nearly 70 m.p.h. and pushed it back a few feet.
The next thing he remembered his mother and father were standing over the twisted wreck. He looked back and smiled.
“It was pretty crazy,” said his mother, Meghan. “Some track officials came up to us afterwards and said they had never seen another driver go that fast off of that corner. It was pretty scary.”
The 14-year-old from Jefferson is in his second season competing at Riverside Speedway in Groveton.
Too young for a learner’s permit, he’s already survived two gnarly crashes — and totaled two cars.
Some might call that bad luck, he calls it a learning experience.
Now he’s preparing a third car for the track as he continues his extreme form of driver’s education.
“I think it’s really fun,” he said, noting the accidents haven’t fazed him. “It doesn’t shake me all that much because I have trust in the equipment, and the roll cages my dad’s built for me, to keep me safe.”
Stinson grew up a baseball player.
He began in Mississippi where his father, Dan, was stationed with the U.S. Navy. He continued playing when the family relocated to the North Country. He is currently a freshman in his first season with the Division III leading White Mountains Regional squad.
He is a student of the game. He approaches it with his father’s work ethic and his mother’s commitment. He regularly returns from a practice or a game and continues working on skills in the ball field next to his family’s home. Sometimes with his parents or his younger brother, Brody. Sometimes alone.
“He works hard. There are times he comes home and still wants to practice. If he has a bad game, he comes home and throws extra pitches or takes ground balls. He’s constantly working at it,” said his mother, adding, “He’s never given up on anything, he’s always determined to figure it out. No matter what it takes. Even if he’s horrible at doing something, he’s going to figure it out until he can accomplish that task, until he can become better at it.”
Two years ago his father began racing, using the team name Outlaw Racing.
Last year Stinson followed suit. When COVID-19 canceled baseball he got behind the wheel.
Stinson finished fifth in the Daredevil division and his father was runner-up in the Formula Four class. They concluded the 2020 season competing together in a Formula Four race, where Stinson simply wanted to gain some upper-level experience.
Boy, did he. During the race an accident occurred ahead of him kicking up a cloud of dust. He passed through the cloud and broadsided another car. A moment later he was T-boned and his car was sheared in half.
He took the setback in stride.
This winter, Stinson took over his father’s car. (His dad stepped back from racing so that Stinson could compete in Formula Four full-time.) Together they spent many hours in the garage installing a new roll cage, doing body work, and making various modifications.
Similar to baseball, Stinson was a perfectionist.
“I’ve learned a lot,” he said. “When I first started racing I barely knew anything about it, except that it was a lot of work. But as I’ve been racing, helping my dad work on the car, and working on the car myself I’ve learned about suspensions, tire pressures, all of those sorts of things.”
Unfortunately, those months of off-season work were undone in seconds.
During Saturday’s 8-lap qualifying heat, Stinson attempted to go high around another vehicle, and his car got loose. He tried to accelerate out of the slide, but it didn’t work, and he rocketed off the track. The force of the crash knocked the wind out of him.
“Everything he did on the track was right, he tried to correct himself out of it,” said his father. “By the time I got to the car he had a big smile on his face and said ‘I’m all right, I’m all right.’”
Stinson had a bloody nose, but was otherwise fine. He calmed his mother, who was in tears. He was checked by the EMTs and released. He had another war story to share with his White Mountains Regional teammates, some of whom had been in the stands watching.
“When he got back into the pit, he said if we had another car he’d be back on the track to finish the race,” his mother recalled. “He’s not afraid. Which sometime as a mom scares me a little bit.”
Stinson might have been focused on the car. His parents were more concerned with him.
“We were just happy he was OK,” his mother said. “Honestly, my husband and I said the car is just an object.”
The incident also showed Stinson’s sportsmanship.
Afterwards the other driver in the accident apologized and Stinson wished him well.
“Danny is a pretty unique kid. He’s really kind and nothing really ruffles his feathers much,” his mother said. “Entering this sport last year was kind of an eye opener. Racing can be pretty intense and very competitive. And I was hoping that wouldn’t change the sportsmanship that he’s always had. And it really hasn’t. He’s just very very supportive of all the drivers. If he is competitive it’s more with himself.”
With the return of baseball this spring, Stinson’s schedule has gotten a lot busier.
His parents have allowed him to do both sports, provided he keeps his grades up. He has done that so far, maintaining A’s and B’s in all of his classes.
His mother has checked in with him, to make sure he’s not over-worked, and he has consistently said he’s having fun and pursuing his passions.
“As long as he says that, we’re going to support him in what he does,” his mother said.
Following his second accident, Stinson sat down with his parents to discuss his racing future. They told him he didn’t have to race. He said he wanted to continue. So, through connections, they tracked down an affordable replacement.
“We’re going to pick up two cars in Maine and bring them home. Then we are just going to start rebuilding. [The new car] may not look pretty but it will be functional,” his mother said. “He’s obviously not going to make it this weekend and the following weekend is iffy. But we are determined to have him back out on the track this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.