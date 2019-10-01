Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 18, near Old County Road in Waterford, Sept. 22. According to a report, a Chevrolet Caprice was totaled and one passenger suffered moderate injuries when the operator lost control of the vehicle.
Matthew Dresser, 45, of Concord, was reportedly traveling at about 60 miles per hour when he attempted to make a turn and said the vehicle continued traveling straight. The vehicle came to a rest in a roadside ditch. Police are still investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.