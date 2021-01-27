Crash Injuries Cause Local Man’s Death

The state medical examiner determined a local man who was found dead following a crash on Interstate 91 last week died due to injuries suffered in the crash.
On the day of the crash, Jan. 20, Vermont State Police reported that Donald Burrington, 62, of East Burke, may have experienced a medical event that may have led to the crash. The van Burrington was driving was traveling north near Exit 22 in St. Johnsbury when it left the road and rolled onto the passenger side. It was snowing at the time of the crash, and the road surface had some snow on it.
