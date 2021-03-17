WALDEN — A Cabot man not wearing a seat belt died when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree on Richard Crossing Road Wednesday morning.
Kenneth Phillips Sr., 59, died at the scene of the crash. Vermont State Police Corporal Darryl Cremo reported that Phillips, who was not wearing a seat belt, struck the windshield when the 2009 Toyota RAV4 he was driving crashed into a tree on the west side of the road near 831 Richard Crossing Rd.
Cpl. Cremo noted that Phillips was driving too fast for the road conditions. Richard Crossing Road is a gravel surface road off Noyestar Road in Walden. The warmer temperatures turned the gravel roads muddy and slick.
Multiple state police personnel were on scene for the fatal crash investigation. The medical examiner was also required at the scene before Phillips’ body could be removed.
Two passengers in the vehicle were also hurt; Cpl. Cremo noted their injuries are “non-life-threatening.” Both were wearing seat belts.
Kyle Hartman, 31, of Plainfield, was taken from the scene by private vehicle, but the injuries to Amanda Belville, 36, Waitsfield, were significant enough that a DHART emergency helicopter was requested.
A landing zone was located less than a mile from the crash scene. Firefighters from Greensboro and Walden marked a field with fluorescent cones to identify the spot for the helicopter. The pilot later remarked the firefighters found a good spot for a remote landing.
Belville was transported to the LZ in a Hardwick Rescue ambulance. She was conscious and communicating when rescue personnel wheeled her from the ambulance to the helicopter. She was flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Also providing medical assistance at the crash was a crew from CALEX.
The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Cremo at (802) 748-3111.
