Crash Investigation Ongoing, Victim Identified

As Vermont State Police officials continue investigating the circumstances of a car crash in Walden that killed a St. Johnsbury woman on Monday, they provided the victim’s name on Wednesday afternoon.
Rene Rose, 76, died in a crash between the 2011 Toyota Corolla she was driving and a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Mitchell Shatney, 38, of Walden.
A report by Sgt. Thomas Howard notes that Rose was traveling east on Rt. 15, east of the intersection with Brookside Drive, when the car she was driving left the lane of travel and struck the guardrail on the eastbound shoulder. The impact pushed the vehicle across the road and into the westbound lane where the Explorer was traveling. The crash between the vehicles left both totaled. Shatney suffered minor injuries, and Rose was pronounced dead at the scene.
Release of Rose’s name took nearly two days as authorities tried to notify her family about the crash.
Nearly six years ago to the day, Rose was featured in The Caledonian-Record as part of the newspaper’s “Making A Different” series, which told stories of how people in local communities were benefiting others. The story about Rose focused on her organization of the community Christmas dinner on behalf of the local Beth El Congregation.
The Beth El Congregation of St. Johnsbury hosts a free Christmas Day dinner for the community at United Community Church on Main Street. Rose was a board member at Beth El and past president.
She said at the time of her interview in December 2016, “There’s a strong part of my faith tradition called Tikkun Olam, which means ‘Repairing of the world’ … I look upon Christmas as a day of service.”
The story notes that at the time she was a counselor at Northeast Kingdom Human Services.
Rose emphasized how the dinner is part of a strong interfaith movement in the St. Johnsbury area.
“I think, particularly this year, when we struggle with divisiveness in our community and in our nation, it’s particularly important that we share our holidays with each other. Some of us don’t know things about each other’s holidays,” she said. “It’s even more important this year. I feel really strongly about that.”
In the wake of Rose’s tragic death, Beth El President Elinor shared that plans for a memorial service, likely to be held in January, are being made.
