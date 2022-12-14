Crash Investigation Ongoing, Victim Identified
Rene Rose is pictured in December 2016 as a feature in The Caledonian-Record's Making A Difference series.

As Vermont State Police officials continue investigating the circumstances of a car crash in Walden that killed a St. Johnsbury woman on Monday, they provided the victim’s name on Wednesday afternoon.

Rene Rose, 76, died in a crash between the 2011 Toyota Corolla she was driving and a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Mitchell Shatney, 38, of Walden.

