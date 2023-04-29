BURKE — A competitor died after colliding with a pickup truck during The Rasputitsa gravel cycling race on Saturday morning.
According to Vermont State Police, 54-year-old Richard Wanstall of Marblehead, Mass., was pedaling south on Brook Road at 9:20 a.m. when he crossed into the northbound lane near the Carter Road intersection and collided with an oncoming pickup truck operated by 27-year-old Alex Goss of East Haven.
Following the head-on collision, Wanstall was transported by ambulance and declared dead at an area hospital.
According to VSP, neither speed nor impairment are believed to be contributing factors.
The incident is still under investigation, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information about the collision is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-241-5000.
Race organizers immediately called off the race after the fatal crash.
They released a statement late Saturday night.
“We are deeply saddened by the news that one of our community members died today, after colliding with a vehicle while on course,” organizers wrote. “We do not have any information at this time other than what the State Police have publicly released so far, but we will reach out to our community with updates as we learn more.”
Wanstall was Chief Financial Officer for biopharmaceutical company Oncorus. He leaves a wife and four children.
In the aftermath, participants, local residents and members of the cycling commuity reacted on social media.
One rider described coming upon the scene of the accident while emergency medical workers attempted to save Wanstall.
“I looked to my left and saw [an unconscious] person who was getting their pulse checked,” they wrote. “For the rest of this ride I thought about this person who we now know is Richard. Richard died at that intersection doing what he loved on a perfect Vermont spring day. My heart hurts for him, his friend, his family, and all who witnessed and helped.”
Others posted condolences to Wanstall and his family.
One local resident Diane Bean expressed sympathies for all involved in the tragedy, “My heart goes out to the family and friends of the cyclist who lost his life. I’m sure your loss is immeasurable. Also to the driver of the vehicle involved. This will be life changing for you, and I hope you have family and friends who will be there to help during this most difficult time. Now is not the time to pass judgement on anyone, be they cyclists, motorists, or organizers. It is the time to practice grace and kindness.”
Rasputitsa is a grueling mountain bike race that runs on back roads that remain open to traffic, featuring course lengths of 40, 70 and 100 kilometers that begin and end at Burke Mountain.
Riders must navigate Class 4 roads chock full of washboard ruts, frost heaves, and knee-deep mud. There are significant inclines and snow-covered sections. Conditions are unpredictable.
This year’s event drew approximately 1,800 entries from across the country and around the world.
Rasputitsa began with 350 riders in Newport in 2014. It moved to Burke Mountain the following year and has grown into a weekend-long event.
