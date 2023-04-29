BURKE — A competitor died after colliding with a pickup truck during The Rasputitsa gravel cycling race on Saturday morning.

According to Vermont State Police, 54-year-old Richard Wanstall of Marblehead, Mass., was pedaling south on Brook Road at 9:20 a.m. when he crossed into the northbound lane near the Carter Road intersection and collided with an oncoming pickup truck operated by 27-year-old Alex Goss of East Haven.

0
0
0
8
0

Tags

Load comments