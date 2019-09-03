Two drivers collided on US Route 5 in Derby on Aug. 17 after one failed to stop at an intersection, Vermont State Police said.
According to a report, Felix Coe, 66, of Wethersfield, Conn., was traveling west on VT Route 105 when he allegedly drove through the intersection without stopping and struck a vehicle operated by Charles Casella, 54, of Georgetown, Mass.
