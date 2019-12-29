Two vehicles collided on Red Village Road in Lyndonville Dec. 18, which resulted in one of the drivers being cited for driving on a suspended license. According to a report, Lyndonville Police, Vermont State Police, Lyndonville Fire and Lyndon Rescue responded to the two-vehicle crash and multiple injuries were reported at the scene.
Thomas Archer, of Lyndonville, and Zacary Langmaid, 30, of Lyndonville, were the reported operators. Langmaid was said to be driving three passengers, including two juveniles and one adult. All passengers involved were evaluated for minor injuries, with Langmaid being transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital by ambulance.
