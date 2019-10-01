A 27-year-old Groton resident was accused of driving under the influence and on a criminally suspended license Sept. 22. According to Vermont State Police, Tyler Garand was arrested after police said they responded to a crash on Scott Highway in Ryegate.
The investigation allegedly revealed Garand was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol and with a criminally suspended license when he crashed. Garand was arrested and processed for a DUI and DLS.
