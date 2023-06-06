Credit Card ‘Skimmer’ Device Found At Lyndonville Fuel Pump

A device designed to "skim" information from credit cards and debit cards appears to be smashed. It was found at the gas pumps of The Corner Store in Lyndonville on Monday, Jun 5, 2023. The police department now has possession of the device and is encouraging people to report anything unusual connected to the card payment area of a fuel pump. (Contributed Photo)

LYNDONVILLE — A device designed to skim credit card information was found at the gas pumps at The Towns Corner Store on Monday.

The device was given to the Lyndonville Police Department soon after it was discovered in the afternoon. It’s not clear whether it had been successfully attached to the card transaction slot of a gas pump.

