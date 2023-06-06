Credit Card ‘Skimmer’ Device Found At Lyndonville Fuel Pump

LYNDONVILLE — A device designed to skim credit card information was found at the gas pumps at The Towns Corner Store on Monday.
The device was given to the Lyndonville Police Department soon after it was discovered in the afternoon. It’s not clear whether it had been successfully attached to the card transaction slot of a gas pump.
Chief Jack Harris said he was told that a man who didn’t give his name to the store clerk claimed he had discovered the device on the pump, pulled it off, threw it on the ground and stomped on it. It does appear to be smashed.
A card skimmer is a device attached to a card slot that, when used, can obtain the card information and lead to fraudulent use of the cardholder’s account. During a transaction, the skimmer captures the PIN, card number and expiration date from the magnetic strip of a credit or debit card. They then use the data to create a fake credit or debit card and access funds or credit from the stolen account.
This is the first time Chief Harris has encountered a skimmer in town.
He said he reached out to Irving Oil, the fuel supplier at The Corner Store, and was told that it is unusual to see the devices in the northern part of the country.
“They were actually very surprised that we had one this far up north,” he said.
The Towns Corner Store is located at the corner of Broad Street and the Red Village Road in Lyndonville.
Store owner Danielle Towns said this is the first time she’s encountered a card skimmer.
“I’ve been in the business a very long time and never before have I seen or heard of it in this area,” said Towns, owner since 2016 and manager since 2011.
She said her parents were victims of the hack in Florida a few years ago. They hadn’t even driven out of the gas station parking lot after filling up at the pump when they saw a man rush up to the pump and grab the skimming device attached to the pump they had just used.
In the event that this was not an isolated incident in the Lyndon area, the police department issued a note of caution. “Please be cautious when using a card to pay for gas at the pump,” the department notes. “Report anything suspicious or anything that looks out of place.”
Information found online at creditcards.com offers words of advice to people using an ATM or fuel pump electronic payment slot.
“Before you slide your card in a fuel pump or ATM, take a good look at the keyboard and card reader. ‘Does anything look different if this is an ATM you’ve used before?’ asks David Tente, U.S. executive director of the ATM Industry Association.
“With fuel pumps, is the seal broken? In order to place a skimmer inside a fuel pump, fraudsters must open the fuel dispenser door to insert the skimmer.
“According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), many stations place pump security seals near the credit card reader. If a criminal opens the pump panel, the label will read “void,” which tells you the machine has been tampered with.
“If there’s no tape, check to see if the dispenser door looks as though it has been forced open. Also, look inside the throat of the card reader to see if you can spot anything hidden there, Tente says.”
