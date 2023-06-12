‘Creeper Awwww Man’ Charged With Molesting Local Teenager

A St. Johnsbury man with a Snapchat handle of “Creeper Awwww Man” has been charged with felony child luring and lewd & lascivious conduct with a 15-year-old girl.
Johnathen D. Young, 36, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Caledonia Superior Court.
Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski asked the court for conditions of release and a $10,000 secured appearance bond.
“We have here a very young female juvenile victim, high risk, quite vulnerable and the defendant Mr. Young knows where she lives, knows how to contact her,” said Zaleski. “We do believe that the secured appearance bond - in addition to the following conditions - are appropriate in the given situation.”
Caledonia Superior Court
But Judge Justin P. Jiron lowered the bail to a $5,000 secured appearance bond.
The judge also set Zaleski’s conditions of release, including court orders that Young not contact or go within 300 feet of the alleged victim, a 24-hour curfew except for legal, medical and work exceptions, no use of electronics that connect to the internet (except at work) and no contact with females under the age of 16 “except for incidental contact though Mr. Young’s employment at (Littleton) Walmart” where Young works, said the judge.
Young was also ordered only to be released into the custody of a responsible adult who must report any violations of the conditions of release.
Young’s live-in girlfriend, Rose Heath, was later approved by the judge as the responsible adult at their residence located at 465 Lafayette Street in St. Johnsbury.
State’s Attorney Zaleski objected to Young’s girlfriend being the responsible adult.
“The state does have some real concerns about her being a supervisor,” said Zaleski.
The police investigation began on June 2 after St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson obtained photos of Snapchat conversations that Young allegedly sent to the alleged victim.
“U on ur knees slurping my *** **** while ur friends wait watching the movies wondering where u are, not knowing ur being a little slut for me,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary in his report. “Side note what time u going to the movies. Cause I can meet ya real quick and give u the $100. We don’t have to have but want u to have some money to do s*** afterwards.”
The other comments in the police report are too graphic for inclusion.
According to the investigation, Young paid the alleged victim $100 outside of the Star Theatre on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury.
The alleged victim was interviewed by police and employees from the Vermont Department of Children & Families (DCF).
The alleged victim stated that she told Young that she was 15 years old and that Young said “age didn’t matter.”
During a second meeting between Young and the alleged victim, the teen said that Young molested her in his car.
“(She) described that was her understanding was that the pair were just going to hang out together,” wrote Det. Cleary. “(She) described that while on their drive, Young stopped at a location she did not recognize and was grabbing the front of her shirt and trying to kiss her. (She) described tried turning away from Young who persisted in his attempt to kiss her. (She) described that Young had put his hand up the leg of her shorts, inside her pants…(She) described trying to remove Young’s hand from her leg and she couldn’t, and that he wouldn’t stop.”
The alleged victim also told police that Young had offered her a Vape pen (nicotine) and a Dab pen (marijuana).
Police also located an alleged communication sent by Young to the girl on Facebook Messenger.
“Wooooo just got some new weed vapes” reads the message, according to the report.
Young faces a possible sentence of two to 20 years in prison and $15,000 in fines.
