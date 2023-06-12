‘Creeper Awwww Man’ Charged With Molesting Local Teenager

Johnathen D. Young. (Contributed photo)

A St. Johnsbury man with a Snapchat handle of “Creeper Awwww Man” has been charged with felony child luring and lewd & lascivious conduct with a 15-year-old girl.

Johnathen D. Young, 36, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Caledonia Superior Court.

