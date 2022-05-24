ST. JOHNSBURY — A crew from Alpine Restoration has begun a project on the exterior of the Caledonia County Courthouse designed to repair a band of decorative brickwork on three sides of the building.

It’s a project that’s been on the State of Vermont’s to-do list since September 2020 when bricks from the building fell. A closer inspection revealed the entire band of bricks was weakened and additional bricks were likely to fall. An orange vinyl fence was stretched along the front and sides of the building to keep people from getting too close where they would be in danger of falling bricks

The building was built in 1856 on the site of a graveyard. The courthouse is a prominent historical building on Main Street. The grounds outside called Courthouse Park feature several memorials to military people who were killed in wartime. The site is used each Memorial Day and Veterans Day for ceremonies led by members of the St. Johnsbury posts of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. The bandstand in the park is used for summertime concerts by the St. Johnsbury Band.

The bricks that fell from the courthouse were part of architectural detail and not part of the structural integrity of the building. The courses of brick designed to carry the load of the decorative band failed under the weight.

According to Tabrena Karish, project manager for the division of design and construction with the Vermont Department of Building and General Services, the fix by Alpine Restoration will include the addition of steel pieces to bear the load of the brick band. The steel will be hidden by the brick and mortar. Karish said in an earlier interview that it will be a solution that will maintain the brick band for the life of the building.

One of the Alpine crew on-site Monday said their work is expected to take eight-to-10 weeks to complete.

