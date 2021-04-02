Criminal Charges Filed In Pit Bull Attack On Lyndonville Two Year Old

The owners of a pit bull that bit and severely injured a two-year-old boy in Lyndonville are now facing criminal charges.
On Friday, Lyndonville Police cited James Gingras, 31, and Elysia Gingras 33, into Caledonia Superior Court on six counts of reckless endangerment in connection with the alleged incident that occurred in February at the Gingras’s home located at 427 Main St., Apt. #3, in Lyndonville.
“Through the investigation we found that the owners of the dog should have known his propensity for violence and they still left the children alone with him with no adults present - putting them at risk,” said Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris on Friday.
James and Elysia Gingras, who no longer live at the residence, are scheduled to answer the charges in court on May 17.
The boy was treated for his injuries at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. and then at another unidentified medical facility. But investigators say they haven’t received any recent updates about the boy’s condition.
According to court documents, the boy and his mother — identified as Chrystal L. Nel, 24 — were living with the Gingras family when the incident occurred.
According to police, the boy was one of six children ages 2-11 in the apartment on Tuesday, Feb. 9, along with four adults and two pit bulls. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. after all four adults — including James and Elysia Gingras — went to an upstairs room to smoke together. The boy was then bitten on the neck and throat by the pit bull.
The dog was later euthanized with the consent of James Gingras.
Police said Chrystal Nel was also not in the apartment when her son was bitten but was not one of the four adults who had gone upstairs to smoke.
