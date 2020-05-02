On April 21 at 6:25 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury barracks conducted a traffic stop on Depot Hill Road in St. Johnsbury for a motor vehicle violation. Investigation found the operator, Alexander Cleverley, 27, of Wheelock, did not possess a valid driver’s license, and had a previous conviction for no license.

He was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Court on July 13 to answer to the charge of criminal no license.

