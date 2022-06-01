The Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail that has been developing for the last several years across the North Country has taken a big stride along its segment in Littleton.
Several weeks ago, the Ammonoosuc Rail Trail was officially extended 4.4 miles from Industrial Park Road in Littleton eastward across Cottage Street, by the Rail Trail Village, through the soccer field and out to Oxbow Road in northern Bethlehem, said Marianne Borowski, who spearheaded the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail (xNHAT) for bicyclists, cross-country skiers, runners, walkers, and other outdoor enthusiasts.
“This is an achievement because the surface is now amenable for walking, jogging, biking or pushing a baby stroller,” she said. “It is not a perfect surface, like the hard-packed stone-dust of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail and others, but it is a huge improvement over the loose ballast rock that was unpleasant and just not usable by residents and visitors … It’s good enough so you can take your little kid out there on a pushbike or your grandmother out there on a walker.”
Off-highway Recreational Vehicles and other motorized vehicles are not allowed on the section from Industrial Park Road northeast into downtown, which means the surface should remain intact, said Borowski.
“I have been out there over the past weeks and have chatted with trail users and they are happy to have this beautiful trail in their neighborhood,” said Borowksi. “I want the people of Littleton to know what they have right outside their door. It’s been really fun to see people out there using it. Some people I spoke with said they never used to come out here because it was just tracks and ties.”
While dining at the Little Grille, Borowski saw someone from Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country riding by on a trike.
“Everyone was cheering,” she said. “They couldn’t do that two or three weeks ago because it was too rough.”
The first 2.2 miles had track and ties removed two years ago, but the surface was terrible, piled high with ballast rock, said Borowski.
The next 2.2 miles of track and ties were removed in November and December.
The ditching, grading, crowning, and vibratory packing of the total 4.4 miles was completed several weeks ago, after the spring thaw and the drying out of the rail-bed, she said.
The rail-tie removal late last year and the subsequent surface improvement was a collaboration between the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail and the New Hampshire Bureau of Trails.
“It is a very scenic trail,” said Borowski, of Glen. “I am proud to be a part of bringing this trail to the community for residents, visitors and thru-cyclists on the xNHAT.”
The next 2.6 miles of track and tie removal will extend the trail to Wing Road in Bethlehem, a project that could happen at the end of this year or next spring once funding is obtained.
As the tri-town bike project advances in Littleton, Franconia and Bethlehem, bikers there can leave a linked mountain bike trail network in those towns, head down Wing Ring, hop on the rail trail, and go to Littleton, said Borowski.
A future vision involves even greater interconnectedness by linking the rail trail in Bethlehem to Whitefield and to Dalton and over the Connecticut River and through Gilman, Concord, and Kirby to St. Johnsbury, which connects to the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, she said.
Currently, the state of New Hampshire owns its segment of the rail line and Vermont would have to buy the line in that state, where Borowksi said there is interest.
“This whole idea of a big, interconnected rail-trail network is also of interest to the national organization, the Rails to Trails Conservancy,” said Borowski.
The vision for a New England rail-trail network involves 1,100 miles of interconnected trails in six states, with the Ammonoosuc Rail Trail in Littleton being a part of it and extending into Bethlehem, Whitefield, Dalton, and Vermont, she said.
About 50 percent of the New England network is completed and the focus now is on the gaps, said Borowski.
The snowmobile clubs are also interested in working with bicyclists in removing the remaining ties and rails on certain lengths of the trail because they can’t groom until snow sufficiently covers the ties, which is becoming more difficult with less snowy winters and narrower winter seasons, and removals would also mean a longer snowmobiling season, she said.
Because federal funds were provided for New Hampshire to buy the Ammonoosuc Rail Trail from Industrial Park Road in Littleton eastward into Bethlehem, no Off-Highway Recreational Vehicles are allowed per federal rules.
The section of trail south of Industrial Park Road to Woodsville is open to OHRV use because it was funded by state money and the state can determine if machines are allowed, said Borowski.
Launching in 2019, the four-season xNHAT currently encompasses 83 miles of trail across the northern White Mountains that extends from Shelburne and Bethel, Maine, at the Maine border to the border of Vermont in Woodsville, where it goes along recreational rail trails, dirt roads, bicycle paths, and some paved roads, and passes along scenic back roads, bridges, railroad trestles, and through river valleys.
In the North Country, nine towns have lengths of the trail, including Littleton, Bethlehem, Lisbon, Bath, and Woodsville in Grafton County and Whitefield and Jefferson in Coos County.
The trail across New Hampshire connects to the Vermont Adventure Trail that spans the state of Vermont as well as a segment of trail to the east in Maine that Borowski plans to extend to Lewiston, Maine.
Grants obtained from funding partners have allowed the xNHAT to produce maps of the trail and sites of interest, which have become popular with bicyclists doing the entire trail or long segments of it.
In 2021, an initiative called North Country Welcomes Bicyclists, which partners with local businesses and organizations, was born to get the word out to bicyclists needing meals, supplies, lodging, or bicycle repair kits, and where they can find them along the route.
Also in 2021, xNHAT obtained its 5019c)(3) nonprofit status, which has allowed it to obtain grants for different projects along the trail and for trail maintenance.
