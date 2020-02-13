Two crossbows were stolen from CCR Sports in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday night.

St. Johnsbury Police Officer Gerald Schartner reported that the store was broken into about 10:35 p.m. on Tuesday. He stated forced entry was made through a back door and that two crossbows were taken. One crossbow is a Bear Constrictor and the other is an Excalibur GRZ2.

