EAST RAGGED ISLAND, NOVA SCOTIA — Wednesday morning, Aug. 18, 8 a.m.
Ruby, my sister and brother-in-law’s year-old yellow Labrador Retriever, is barking and barking before everyone is up.
She is staring out at the ocean, where a big seal is in view perched on the rocks, her young pups nearby bobbing up and down, frolicking in the water around her.
The seals’ drawn-out braying sounds, also called barking, are drifting into the cottage, and the dog is excited.
These are not sounds she knows from Vermont, or the smells, or any of it; she’s excited to explore this new place.
Ruby has taken to picking up a clam shell or a snail as big as a hamburger bun and racing around the yard with it, delighted at the salty treasures she’s collected along the rocky shore.
An uninterrupted view of the harbor and view of nearby Lockeport, evergreens, pristine water and wildflowers are all the eye can see, along with tiny dots of rugged rocky islands poking up, points nearby we kayak around, including nearby Scottish Point.
Oh Canada!
It’s been two years since we’ve been able to come to my sister and her husband’s home here, a converted fisherman’s cottage, the first house built circa 1830 on East Ragged Island.
The pandemic upended all our lives in so many ways - and meant the U.S.-Canada border had been closed for a year-and-a-half - just opening for vaccinated Americans to cross into Canada on Aug. 9.
With summer in its final weeks, we were thrilled to accept an invitation to join my family to spend a week on East Ragged Island.
We knew there were a series of steps we had to take in order to be able to enter Canada during these uncertain times and set out to make sure we could cross the border.
Before Leaving Vermont
We had carefully checked the requirements for crossing — but found out soon into the journey that some pieces of our carefully laid plan were outside our control, chiefly the time it would take to get our required COVID-19 test results back.
The tests had to be done no more than 72 hours before attempting to cross the border — and proof of negative tests would be required to be admitted to Canada, along with proof of COVID-19 vaccinations and passports.
Grady scheduled our tests at Walgreens in Lyndonville for the Wednesday afternoon before we were to attempt to cross the border.
Since it’s a 12 hour-+ drive, he made the appointments for later in the day, thinking if we left at 7 a.m. or a little later, that would still get us to our destination in Nova Scotia not terribly late.
We got our tests at the drive-through window and were observed taking the swabs from each nostril, swirling the big Q-tip like wands multiple times, then breaking the sticks and inserting them into test tubes.
There had been talk of scheduling a second test … just in case, but we felt fairly safe that our tests would be back in time.
By Friday afternoon, with still no results, I stopped into Walgreens to inquire;
I was told with testing volumes up markedly now that the Delta variant is raging, that the waits were more like 3-5 days.
The clerks were helpful and looked our tests up in the system; at the lab where they’d be tested, it had posted the word “pending” for us both.
That was hopeful, but then when they looked at the time of our Wednesday drive-through tests, I was told that our tests would not have made the FedEx pickup that day, so hadn’t shipped out until nearly 24 hours later.
My heart sank.
I let my son know, and he decided on his way home from Burlington to hit a drive-through Vermont Health Department popup test site at the Burger King in Barre.
I tried to find a location in St. J or Lyndonville that Friday night, but there wasn’t anything open.
I checked my phone, I stopped into a Kinney Drugs, and I called a few places.
Littleton Regional Hospital had stopped testing at 5 p.m. and the new urgent care in Littleton could get me in quickly for a test, but had just two appointments — and there was no guarantee the test would be back in 72 hours AND it would set me back $175.
I found an appointment at the Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice drive-through on Saturday morning and scheduled an appointment through the Vermont Health Department’s website for the Sherman Drive testing site.
We were hopeful things would work out; those tests we took together at Walgreens would be back in time to cross, right?
We figured things would work out, and though we hadn’t expected to depart without our COVID-19 test results in hand, we had no choice.
High Hopes
My son tried to find a test site the direction we were headed, out Route 2 through Maine to New Brunswick, but there weren’t any, and so we backtracked from our home in Kirby into St. Johnsbury so I could make that 9:20 a.m. appointment for my second COVID test on Saturday morning.
He decided to ask to get tested again, too, at the drive up that morning in St. J, just in case, and so our tests would come back together if we needed them.
I have never in my life had to check my email on my iPhone so obsessively.
We kept hoping and hoping the results would come back from the company that Walgreens sends the tests to, but nothing.
Hours went by and our optimism waned.
We arrived in Calais, Maine and could see the border, but could not cross.
We sat out the final hour as the clock ticked into that 71st hour since our first COVID testing, and hoped against hope that the test results would land within the required 72-hour time-frame.
At the Tim Horton’s in Calais, we saw we were not alone.
Two couples from Rhode Island were waiting for one man in their party to get his results.
My son’s second test, the one from the Burger King in Barre, came in about 25 hours after the test had been taken.
Our Walgreens tests from Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. landed in our emails on Saturday night about 8:30 p.m., 76 hours after they had been taken.
Though my son now had one negative test result in hand, he couldn’t cross because I didn’t have my negative COVID test result yet.
It began pouring rain outside, and we were now in a parking lot at the Wal Mart in Calais trying to find a motel room for the night, finding out almost everything was sold out as many other travelers likewise were stranded waiting on their test results.
We finally found a friendly voice on the phone at the International Motel, and they had one suite, and one smoking room.
We took the suite, one bed, and bought a queen air mattress at the Wal Mart so we had a second bed, and a few odds and ends for the night.
Considering our plight, things could have been much worse; we resolved to make the best of it and enjoy the little town on the border and put our time waiting to positive use.
We woke up and had hoped to see emails with our St. Johnsbury round of COVID tests, but not yet.
Driving in the day before, we’d seen a sign for a National Wildlife Refuge and decided to explore it and headed out to chat with a nice volunteer there who showed us the trails map and set us on our way.
We hiked for about three miles, then came back to town and explored the visitor’s center in Calais, and learned a bit about the town’s history.
Still no results.
We headed for lunch at the place next to the International Motel, and ordered lunch and listened to the local chatter.
The fried mushrooms arrived, the appetizer, as I was desperately trying to think what I could do to find out if the state even would be processing results on a Sunday.
I checked my email and it was there: the results from the Caledonia Home Health tests had landed, for us both, and they were negative!
We didn’t want to wait for the rest of our food, but we had to, and we ate quickly and headed out the door, thanking the lovely waitress.
My son told me later that he was touched by the place and the women working there and had left our waitress a 100% tip at the sweet Wickachee Dining Room.
Only a few cars were ahead of us, and at the border we answered a series of COVID-related questions, as well as about our visit, masks on.
The border agent was pleasant and as she waved us through, handed us two boxes, which, it turned out, were COVID-19 test kits we were randomly selected to take.
Our hearts sank yet again — the voluminous paperwork included informed us we weren’t supposed to do anything until we took these tests and got them picked up by the Canadian government’s delivery service.
We stopped to try to figure out what we needed to do to mind the government orders.
We had to create accounts online on our phones — using the internet at Tim Horton’s since our phones weren’t connected now in Canada — and we had to do tele-health visits over our cell phones to answer questions and have the health network person witness us taking our tests and putting the swabs into the test tubes, then into the sealed bags, then into the bigger sealed bags for pickup at our destination.
We got dinner at Wendy’s drive through and ate in our car at a gas station — and also got ice as we had to keep our completed COVID tests chilled as required in the directions.
That was a bit of a setback and added more stress to the trip, but now we were Nova Scotia-bound, finally!
Then, about a mile before we hit the Nova Scotia border, there were warning signs and the lanes were narrowed down to single-lane traffic with signs warning LIMITED ENTRY TO NOVA SCOTIA.
Had the province reneged on the entry for anyone not from the province, or from Canada?
Would we have to turn back after all this?
I clutched our passports and vaccine cards and we were ready to produce our now collection of negative COVID tests as we slowed the car to stop.
But the friendly young man who stuck his head out of the booth at the entry point simply asked if we were vaccinated and took our word as proof, wishing us a great trip!
Hours lay ahead and we finally pulled into my sister’s cottage by the sea about 2 a.m. very tired, but grateful to have arrived.
A delivery service picked up our COVID tests about noon on Monday, and my third COVID test and my son’s fourth, headed out to prove once again that we didn’t have COVID-19.
We didn’t get the results for another two days, and stuck close to the house and with family in the meantime.
The chance to be with family and dear friends here, including a few new Nova Scotians we met for the first time, and others we had met on earlier visits, made it all worthwhile.
Life is fleeting, and tragedy struck while we were here when my sister learned that a dear young nurse she worked with died unexpectedly, underscoring that every day is a gift and how fortunate we were to be together and in such a beautiful place.
A week by the sea with people you love is worth jumping through hoops for — in two countries, on both sides of the border, and over and over, to finally be able to disconnect and hear the slap of the ocean waves on the rocks, the braying of the seals, and to take in the misty, cool air of beautiful Nova Scotia.
It’s such an uncertain time in the world, and taking the steps we must to keep one another safe can be frustrating, as it was for us on this trip.
But the privilege of getting to come to this slice of heaven, and knowing we were doing so safely for the people we would come into contact with here in Canada, made it all worthwhile.
On Sunday, we were U.S.-bound, and we now know about a lovely little lunch spot just over the border in Calais, Maine.
