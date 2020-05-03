Croteau Refuses Demands, Threatens Legal Action

BARTON — Zoning Administrator Joyce Croteau says selectmen acted illegally last week to put her on paid leave pending termination proceedings.
In a letter to the board, Croteau refused to return town documents and demanded the password for the town zoning email account. She claimed that the board bullied and harassed her, interfered with her ability to do her job, and slandered her in public.
She threatened legal action if the board does not comply. Her letter was shared with attorney Paul Gillies.
“I have the support and confidence of members of the Development Review Board/planning board and every other citizen I have spoken to,” Croteau wrote in the letter.
This is the latest development in a long-running conflict between Croteau and the current members of the select board, re-elected Lenny Zenonos and newly elected Ken Mitchell-Eby.
Croteau is the wife of former long-time Selectman Bob Croteau, who opted not to run again in March after years of ongoing disputes with Zenonos as a former selectman, and Mitchell-Eby who, as a resident, was highly critical of actions by both Croteaus.
The conflict erupted again last week during a special meeting Monday afternoon and continued at an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon.
On Monday, the select board, citing “insubordination,” reduced Croteau’s pay from $20 an hour to $13.58 and added to and changed her in-office work hours from Tuesday mornings to Tuesday afternoons and Fridays.
They demanded that she respond within 48 hours to requests for information about zoning. If she did not, Selectman Ken Mitchell-Eby, as liaison to the ZA, was given the authority to call in the newly-appointed alternate zoning administrator, former ZA Brent Shafer.
The selectmen demanded that Croteau respond promptly to a series of written questions about her time sheets and work.
Zenonos told Croteau on Monday that any insubordination would lead to disciplinary action and possible termination.
Insubordination Alleged
On Wednesday, at another special meeting called to seek applicants to replace resigned Selectman Doug Swanson, the two remaining selectmen voted to call the emergency meeting on Thursday about Croteau.
On Thursday at a very brief meeting in person, by Zoom and teleconference, Mitchell-Eby and Zenonos voted to suspend Croteau with pay pending a termination hearing May 21 at 10 a.m. They did not discuss the motions except to explain or repeat them due to requests from members of the public or the press having difficulty hearing due to remote communications problems. Croteau listened by teleconference, but did not comment.
The suspension is for “refusal to follow the directives of the board. Specifically, refusing to immediately change the email recovery data to the town’s account, refusal to hold office hours Tuesday as directed,” according to the motion made by Mitchell-Eby and seconded by Zenonos.
“The board has had no communication from the ZA with regard to either matter,” the motion stated.
The board voted to hire attorney Brian Monaghan to handle the termination proceedings and ordered Croteau to immediately turn over her town office key and any town documents.
They voted to ask Town Clerk Kristin Atwood to change the ZA password and provide it to Shafer, and also asked Atwood to change the town website to include the contact information for Shafer and to direct all zoning matters to Shafer.
The board voted to ask the clerk to post the changes in the newspaper of record and any other location she deems necessary.
Why Emergency Meeting?
When asked why call an emergency meeting, Mitchell-Eby said that they had not received any communication from Croteau between Monday and Wednesday about their questions.
Zenonos and Mitchell-Eby said that they saw zoning applications and a check sitting on Croteau’s desk when they were in the town office Wednesday. They said they knew that Croteau didn’t work the hours on Tuesday afternoon and evening they assigned to her.
Zenonos said an application for zoning should not be held up.
Croteau Responds
In her letter May 1, Croteau said the decision to put her on paid leave was “illegal and ineffective. I listened but did not participate in your illegal meeting. As you will learn from your counsel, emergency meetings are only allowed for actions ‘only when necessary to respond to an unforeseen occurrence or condition requiring immediate attention.’
I will not be returning the items you illegally requested of me and will not submit to your tactics of bullying and harassment.
I expect that you immediately instruct your administrative assistant to securely supply me with the password to the zoning email account. This will allow me as the Town of Barton Zoning Administrator to conduct the zoning business of the Town without further delay.
I feel this will be in the best interest of the town preventing further illegal actions being taken by your illegal appointment yesterday of a zoning administrator,” Croteau wrote.
“I have the support and confidence of members of the DRB/Planning board and every other citizen I have spoken to.
“This only compounds your illegal meetings. You know, or should know, that when two of you talk on the phone about town business, that’s a meeting, requiring notice, public opportunity to observe your discussions, and minutes.
“Clearly the two of you have been in regular discussions about me and my office outside of your meetings. You could be sued for this and the other violations of the Open Meeting law and other laws you’ve broken.
“As your counsel will advise you, you cannot remove a zoning administrator except for cause. The reasons you gave, according to the newspapers, are insufficient to satisfy that standard. You have made demands well beyond your authority, interfered with my ability to do the job, invested the Town Clerk with duties beyond her authority, and slandered me, boldly, arrogantly, and shamelessly, without justification.
“Further, the Town is delinquent on paying my wages for two time sheets in March. This needs to be remedied immediately or risk compounding the illegal actions already taken by this select board.
“It would be nice to have spared the Town of Barton this controversy and embarrassment caused by the illegal actions of the current select board, but I know the time will come when you will be held accountable for your actions. You have broken laws, created unnecessary expenses for the Town, and violated your oaths of office.
“I believe that truth and justice will prevail,” Croteau concluded.
Swanson Resignation
Swanson said he resigned due to decisions made by the other two selectmen that he said reduced his interactions with citizens. Zenonos and Mitchell-Eby voted to have Mitchell-Eby the only liaison between members of the public and the select board.
Swanson had voted for some actions over Croteau and against others. He said last week that it appeared that the other two selectmen were discussing matters outside of the board room. Two of three members is a quorum.
