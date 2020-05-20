BARTON — Barton Zoning Administrator Joyce Croteau, on paid leave pending a termination hearing, warned selectmen Tuesday that they have acted illegally in replacing her with an acting ZA.
Croteau is facing a termination hearing at 10 a.m. today (Thursday, May 21) before the select board, accused of insubordination.
It’s expected that the remote hearing, to be held by video or teleconference and in person, will be in public session at Croteau’s request.
Croteau urged residents to listen to the hearing to hear her responses “to the trumped-up list of accusations,” according to the minutes of Tuesday’s meeting.
The board, after hearing from Selectman Ken Mitchell-Eby that Croteau had not worked the new hours assigned her or responded to demands for information about her time sheets and other work in a prompt manner, voted to put her on leave pending the termination hearing and hire former ZA Brent Shafer as acting ZA for now. They also cut her wages and changed her work hours without asking if she could work at that time.
During the public comment period at Tuesday’s meeting, the minutes state that Croteau again warned that the select board “is acting illegally regarding the zoning issues as they have no authority under Vermont statute to do so.”
“The meetings and suspension of Ms. Croteau as zoning administrator, as well as hiring an alternate zoning administrator are all illegal and any decisions Mr. Shafer makes are ineffective.
“Ms. Croteau went on to say that she has been repeatedly harassed and bullied by the select board and she looks forward to Thursday’s pre-termination hearing where she will expose the illegal, bullying and harassing tactics of the three town officials involved.
“She stated that the Zoom meeting for her pre-termination hearing is scheduled during a time when most people are working making it hard for them to attend, but she hopes that people will call in to listen to her responses to the trumped-up list of accusations made against her.”
Croteau has accused two selectmen, Lenny Zenonos and Mitchell-Eby, of acting illegally by forming a quorum of the three member board while discussing town business outside of meetings.
The board’s third member, Jeff Cota, was appointed to the board after all the conflict with Croteau came to a head.
Cota replaces resigned Selectman Doug Swanson, who stepped down recently and said that the other two selectmen were hindering his ability to act as an elected town official.
