A large crowd of Danville residents turned out Monday evening to tour and discuss Danville School’s present and future.
A group of over 30 toured the school with Cam Featherstonhaugh, an architect with the Burlington-based firm TruexCullins that was hired to conduct a facility analysis and outline proposals to help the school adapt for its current and future needs.
Danville School currently serves about 400 students and according to a report issued by TruexCullins, many of the school’s components are well beyond their expected life span and the existing school is in need of a major overhaul. In addition, the school is undersized according to current design standards.
The original school is a prominent structure just off Route 2 near the hilltop in Danville village that was built in 1937. The school underwent significant expansion with additions in 1957, 1969 and 1989.
Featherstonhaugh led the group, along with Danville principals David Schilling and Sarah Welch, as well as school board members Molly Gleason and Melissa Conly, through classrooms, restrooms, common rooms and other spaces in the school that illustrated many of the concerns their analysis found in the school.
He pointed out areas where the roof is leaking, bathrooms that can’t accommodate students in wheelchairs, undersized or over-utilized spaces, lack of sprinklers, classrooms with no windows, and other issues, including pausing by an electrical panel in the original 1937 building that has been in use since the school’s initial construction.
In one classroom he pointed out a tiny grill that represented the entirety of the classroom’s mechanical ventilation. “Luckily the windows are old and leaky,” he added to chuckles from the crowd.
“It was built when FDR was president, this is literally Roosevelt-era technology,” he said of features in the original building.
At another point Featherstonhaugh demonstrated some of the challenges faced by students in wheelchairs by following the circuitous route, including an elevator trip down and chair lift trip back up, to get from the classroom to the library, which was only 15 paces away.
“It’s easy to get turned around,” said one resident. “It is. It’s a maze” replied another.
Throughout the tour, many of the attendees fondly recalled their days in the school, past teachers, and pointed out where their children and grandchildren have taken classes.
Also on tour was Marvin Withers, the school’s former facility director who retired about four years ago. He offered recollections and details of work done and building features, including a few contradictory points, as Featherstonhaugh explained various aspects of the school. Withers even recounted how he earned his certification in 1990 to remove asbestos tiles and removed all the tiles in the 1957 wing, to save the school a considerable amount of money on remediation work planned for the 1989 addition project but delayed due to cost.
“There’s two ways that communities think about these issues, one is ‘oh, man it’s going to cost a lot of money to fix all this’,” said Featherstonhaugh. “The other is that the community has gotten amazing value out of some of these things. … I look at it as the glass is half full. There’s been tremendous value delivered by the asset already.”
“We ask our material suppliers, ‘What’s the toughest environment your products go in?’, and invariably they always say public schools. At least in prisons they can lock the inmates in the cells and walk away - you can’t do that anymore in schools,” said Featherstonhaugh, drawing laughter from the crowd.
Featherstonhaugh explained that even seemingly minor projects and renovations now trigger a litany of code requirements.
“I personally don’t believe this building is unsafe - I’ll say that,” he said, noting public schools train occupants regularly to leave the building and the school is made of mostly noncombustible materials.
“The era of so-called grandfathering is pretty much done, that’s my understanding - so that places a great burden on all of the school communities in Vermont to assess their facilities relative to today’s codes,” he said.
Following the tour, Featherstonhaugh wrapped up his presentation and then took questions from the residents. They asked about the rationale for more space since the school population has dropped from just over 500 students in the ’90s, school safety, the ability for future expansion with some of the proposals, whether a k-8 school should be considered and high school students tuitioned to other schools, and ultimately about cost.
Based on their analysis, Featherstonhaugh said it would be over $32 million just to replace the aging elements in the existing school and bring it up to code without making any additions or fundamentally changing the space. The first proposal TruexCullins developed was for an addition on the west side of the school. All told, that project is estimated at $72 million. A more modest addition, which would include fixing the existing school and smaller additions, could conceivably cost about $60 million. Featherstonhaugh also said a brand-new school built on the soccer field, which would have the least disruption for students, would cost between $70 million and $80 million.
“The next steps - the ball is in the community’s court,” said Featherstonhaugh “We have reached a point with our work and with the school community that we can no longer move this issue forward without the community being part of it.”
“This is a monumental challenge no matter what you do,” he added. “Even if this project, god forbid, goes nowhere, a lot of these issues aren’t going away … You’ve still got 85-year-old electrical panels in the ‘37 wing, you’ve still got 55-year-old plumbing.”
“The next step is for all of you, and as you are talking with friends, family and the community, is to give your feedback to the school board,” said Welch, principal of the elementary grades. She mentioned the CCSU business office was working on projections for property tax impacts on a project costing about $70 million.
“I really don’t feel I have a grasp on what people want,” said school board member Molly Gleason. “It’s really important that we know what you are thinking.” She said community input was critical to helping the school board decide what avenue to pursue.
“This is a great turnout,” concluded Featherstonhaugh at the end of the Q&A. “I hope you guys realize this is a very passionate community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.