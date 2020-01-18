Two cars crashed at the intersection of Central Street and Summer Street in St. Johnsbury on Friday. St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Jason Harris said a silver Suzuki SX4 being operated by Nathan Laflamme, 32, of St Johnsbury collided just before 10:30 a.m. with a white Honda CR-V being operated by Bernadette Jordans, 61, of St. Johnsbury.

The airbags in Jordans’ vehicle were deployed but there were no injuries reported. Police said the crash occurred after neither operator came to a complete stop at their respective stop signs. No tickets were issued as a result of the collision. There was also minor contact at the scene between a St. Johnsbury Police cruiser and a St. Johnsbury Fire Truck.

