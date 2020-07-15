The Crystal Lake Preservation Association received a $7,149 grant from the State of Vermont, Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation to support its 18th year Aquatic Nuisance Control Program year in 2020.
Aquatic Nuisance Control program activities for 2020 include:
• Operation of a Greeter program at the State boat launch. Greeters completed special COVID training and began work shortly after Memorial Day weekend and will continue through Labor Day.
• Professional Diver surveys of the lake take place in June/July and August/September. The CLPA volunteers also conduct lake surveys, Milfoil harvesting boat patrols, and the hand pulling of any infested areas that are discovered.
• Public education about the dangers of Aquatic Nuisance Weeds and Invasive Species in Vermont Lakes and Ponds are available through the CLPA website, and the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.
The Crystal Lake Preservation Association, in partnership with the Town of Barton and State of Vermont, is dedicated to maintaining the high quality of the waters of Crystal Lake.
