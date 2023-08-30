ST. JOHNSBURY — The owners of Cary & Main Co. announced that a “world-renowned” artist from Cuba will begin painting a large mural on the north-facing wall of their Railroad Street building on Sept. 12.

Angel Ramirez will be painting the mural on the downtown building at 443 Railroad St., and owners David and Anita Roth encourage people to stop and watch him work.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments