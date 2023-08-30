David Roth, owner of property on Railroad Street in downtown St. Johnsbury, proposed that this mural by Cuban artist Angel Ramirez be painted along an exterior wall of his building. (Contributed image)
A family walks past a Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury building on Friday, June 16, 2023 that is owned by David and Anita Roth. A mural is scheduled to be painted by Cuban artist Angel Ramirez on the north-facing wall. (Photo by Dana Gray)
David Roth, owner of property on Railroad Street in downtown St. Johnsbury, proposed that this mural by Cuban artist Angel Ramirez be painted along an exterior wall of his building. (Contributed image)
A family walks past a Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury building on Friday, June 16, 2023 that is owned by David and Anita Roth. A mural is scheduled to be painted by Cuban artist Angel Ramirez on the north-facing wall. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — The owners of Cary & Main Co. announced that a “world-renowned” artist from Cuba will begin painting a large mural on the north-facing wall of their Railroad Street building on Sept. 12.
Angel Ramirez will be painting the mural on the downtown building at 443 Railroad St., and owners David and Anita Roth encourage people to stop and watch him work.
Ramirez is a friend of the Roths and had visited them in St. Johnsbury. He sought the opportunity to do the mural work when they mentioned to him that they hoped to make a public art component part of their downtown presence.
The Roths said artwork by Ramirez can be found in private collections around the world and he has exhibited in many places throughout the world. Information about Ramírez found online in a Cuba Plus Magazine article notes, “Angel Ramírez, born in Havana in 1954, is one of the best-known engravers and painters in Cuban modern arts, today. His work reflects great imagination and polished technique.”
The mural concept was approved by the town’s Development Review Board in June. The Roths’ application did include a design for the mural, which David Roth said is “meant to celebrate both the seasons and the artist’s expression of Vermont.”
In communicating the plan to the town ahead of the DRB approval, the level of final mural design details available was a matter of discussion.
Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung, in correspondence with Kim Behr, a member of the town’s Design Advisory Committee, wrote that he had asked the Roths for greater detail concerning the mural, including size and the type of paint the artist would be using.
The same letter to Behr included a reply from the Roths, in which they each note that their artist needs to be free to make some adjustments as he goes.
“We all have to remember that he’s a world-class artist, so it behooves us all to have faith in his decades of training and experience as he creates something amazing that will add so much to the Town (i.e. micromanaging art like his is not a wise idea and probably not even possible),” wrote David Roth.
Added Anita Roth, “It is very important to acknowledge that his process will not be completely formulaic. We should anticipate adjustments to the image and materials used even while sticking to the overall vision.”
The Roths said that Ramirez’s family will join him in town while he creates the mural and that some financial help for them would be appreciated. For more information and/or to discuss a donation, connect with David Roth by email: dmr@caryandmain.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.