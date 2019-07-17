The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces that work to replace a culvert on NH Route 142 in Dalton, NH will begin on Monday, July 22. The project will require approximately 30 days to complete.
The project is located approximately 400 feet west of French Road and will require closing a short section of Route 142 for two weeks. During this period, the project will detour traffic over French Road on Monday, July 29, through Friday, August 9.
