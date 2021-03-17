Cumberland Farms Closes For COVID

COVID CLOSING — The Lyndonville Cumberland Farms store at 957 Broad St. was closed Wednesday morning. A Cumberland Farms customer service representative said Wednesday the store was being temporarily shut down for a deep cleaning because one of the store employees had tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

