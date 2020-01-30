Cutler Steps Down As Gun Owners Of Vermont President

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
A familiar figure for years in the Statehouse as Vermont gun rights were at issue, with his grandiose white beard, and frequently arriving at rallies and hearings in his repurposed green Ford Crown Vic, Eddie Cutler has retired after 22 years as president of Gun Owners of Vermont.
Cutler announced his resignation last week. He plans to relocate to Tennessee. “It gives me a warmer climate, less snow, longer riding and shooting season. My plan is to find a small house and big garage to work on all the projects I have been wanting to do,” he wrote.
