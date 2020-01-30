Cutler Steps Down As Gun Owners Of Vermont President

From left are Senate Minority Leader Joe Benning, Eddie Cutler, and former GoVT Vice President Bob DePino in the Vermont Statehouse Cafeteria in February 2016. (Photo by Eddie Garcia)

A familiar figure for years in the Statehouse as Vermont gun rights were at issue, with his grandiose white beard, and frequently arriving at rallies and hearings in his repurposed green Ford Crown Vic, Eddie Cutler has retired after 22 years as president of Gun Owners of Vermont.

Cutler announced his resignation last week. He plans to relocate to Tennessee. “It gives me a warmer climate, less snow, longer riding and shooting season. My plan is to find a small house and big garage to work on all the projects I have been wanting to do,” he wrote.

