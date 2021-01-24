CVDART Expand Delivery Of Pet Food To Northeast Kingdom

The Central Vermont Disaster Animal Response Team (CVDART) will be delivering over 1000 pounds of pet food to food shelves in the Northeast Kingdom on Jan. 28. Without a local Vermont Disaster Animal Response Team (VDART) team in the Northeast Kingdom there is an unmet need for additional pet food to supplement the pet food provided by the Vermont Food Bank.

These are difficult times for many of us and Vermonters are pulling together to care for each other. CVDART, as well as other VDART regional teams across the state have been making sure that our pets are not forgotten. Together with local food pantries and animal welfare organizations, CVDART has been distributing food for companion animals.

