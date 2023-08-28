Cyclist Hospitalized After Night Collision With Vehicle

Jennifer Sanville. (Contributed photo)

ORLEANS — A resident was transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center from North Country Hospital in Newport with serious but non-life-threatening injuries resulting from a vehicle vs. bicycle collision Saturday night on Water Street in Orleans.

The 8:18 p.m. accident left Samuel Barbeau, 28, of Orleans, hospitalized. Jennifer Sanville, 37, of Orleans, was turning onto School Street from Water Street when police say she failed to yield the right of way to Barbeau, who was riding his bicycle on Water Street towards Church St (Route 58). Sanville’s vehicle struck Barbeau, causing severe bodily injury. He was not wearing a helmet at the time.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments