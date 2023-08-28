Cyclist Hospitalized After Night Collision With Vehicle

ORLEANS — A resident was transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center from North Country Hospital in Newport with serious but non-life-threatening injuries resulting from a vehicle vs. bicycle collision Saturday night on Water Street in Orleans.
The 8:18 p.m. accident left Samuel Barbeau, 28, of Orleans, hospitalized. Jennifer Sanville, 37, of Orleans, was turning onto School Street from Water Street when police say she failed to yield the right of way to Barbeau, who was riding his bicycle on Water Street towards Church St (Route 58). Sanville’s vehicle struck Barbeau, causing severe bodily injury. He was not wearing a helmet at the time.
Further investigation revealed Sanville was operating her vehicle with an expired driver’s license, violating her active pretrial release conditions.
Sanville was taken into custody for violating her conditions of release and grossly negligent operation with serious bodily injury resulting. She was held on $1,500 bail at Northern State Correctional Facility ahead of an August 28 date in Orleans Superior Court on charges of gross negligent operation with serious bodily injury, violation of conditions of release, and DUI other than alcohol.
Police say drug impairment is believed to be a factor in the cause of this crash. Drug recognition experts from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury barracks and Lyndonville Police Department responded to the Derby barracks to evaluate Sanville. The Orleans Fire Department, Orleans Ambulance, Newport Ambulance, and Wright’s Towing responded to the scene.
This crash remains under investigation, and anyone having information which may be of assistance is asked to call the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
