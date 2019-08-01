The Dailey Memorial Library in Derby will hold a timber framed gazebo raising event on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. on the south side of the building.
The gazebo was constructed in June at the Old Stone House in Brownington during a class held as a joint project between the library and the Old Stone House. The gazebo will be used by the library for outdoor programming as well as for patrons to sit outside and read. It will eventually be fitted with solar panels to offset electricity costs within the library.
