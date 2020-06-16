Former Lyndon resident Dallas Bona was arrested in 2018 for stealing guns from a local firearms dealer and trading those guns for heroin to feed a three bundle-a-day habit.
But on Monday, Bona said prison had changed him.
“Since I’ve been incarcerated I really changed my life around,” said Bona during his sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Burlington for possession of a stolen firearm. “And not just for me, but for my children. I have two little girls and they need me. So, this has changed me and I know it’s a very serious thing and I still have a lot over my head but I’m ready to give back to my family.”
And Bona received some support from an unusual place - the federal prosecutor on the case.
U.S. District Court
“Mr. Bona has really owned up to his drug addiction while he’s been detained here,” Assistant United States Attorney John J. Boscia. “Physically, mentally…there’s really no comparison between the man who was arrested in December of 2018 and the man who presents before the court today.”
Bona had been facing the possibility of years behind bars in federal prison for the conviction.
But U.S. District Court Judge William K. Sessions III granted Bona what he called a “rare opportunity” for Bona to prove himself by handing down a six month sentence.
“There have been some dramatic changes in Mr. Bona’s life,” said Judge Sessions. “In particular, he has been engaged in drug treatment. He has fully accepted responsibility and this is a person that was driven by narcotics and the need for additional narcotics and that, at least for the time being, has ended.”
Bona, who will also be subject to three years of federal probation, told the judge he planned to return home to the Northeast Kingdom when he is released.
“My plan, when I do get to that point is, go to the BAART program and continue every day being on assisted medication like I am right now and counseling,” said Bona.
Judge Sessions said he hoped Bona would put the rest of his time in prison to good use.
“That six month period could be used by him to take care of the state charges that he has and to develop the support structures that he needs in the community so that he will be more likely to be successful when he returns home,” said Judge Sessions.
A second federal charge of stealing a firearm from a gun dealer was dismissed by the government as part of the plea agreement.
Bona was indicted in July of 2019 on the gun charges in connection with the theft of a Jimenez J.A. .22 semi automatic pistol from a safe belonging to Lyndon resident and licensed federal firearms dealer Shawn Straffin. Investigators said Bona traded the stolen weapon for heroin.
Straffin told Lyndonville Police that someone entered his Little Egypt Road home through his front door between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 and stole four guns and two suppressors from his safe including the Jimenez pistol. Also reported stolen were a Beretta 21A Bobcat semi-automatic handgun, a Sig Sauer Model 522 semi-automatic rifle, a Smith and Wesson Model 629 .44 magnum revolver, an Arm Tac Suppressor and a Sire Arms SA22W Suppressor.
According to court documents, Bona admitted taking the firearms from Straffin’s home and trading them to another man in exchange for heroin. One of the stolen firearms was later recovered by law enforcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.