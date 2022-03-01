Dalton Candidates For Select Board, Town Moderator State Positions

Using the virtual Zoom teleconferencing platform and taking pre-submitted questions from residents, a meet-the-candidates night for Dalton was held last week to allow those candidates running for town moderator and the select board to highlight their priorities if elected.
Running for a two-year term as town moderator are Frank Tillotson Jr. and Pam Kathan.
Running for the one open three-year seat on the select board are Jo Beth Dudley, who is seeking a second term, and Kevin Whittum Jr.
Moderating candidates night at Dalton Town Hall was resident Carl Lindquist.
Originally, all four candidates were scheduled to appear, but Kathan and Whittum chose not to attend, said Lindquist.
Dudley and Tillotson, who both grew up in the North Country and graduated from Littleton High School, introduced themselves and spoke of their background and experience.
The experience of already having served three years on the select board is helpful, said Dudley, who has a master’s degree in public administration and worked in finance and administration at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“It takes a while to learn about municipal government,” she said. “And the other thing that helps me in that role is a lot of prior experience. I have a lot of years working in higher education as an administrator, manager, and doing budget and finance. That has been really important because it allows me to look at detailed financial statements, look at how things are categorized, work with the DRA [New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration] forms, and translate information onto those forms.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dudley said she also applied for COVID reimbursement grants.
“I’m looking forward to working with the town for another three years,” she said. “There’s a lot left to do. As a select board, we’re moving forward and we have a list of projects and we’d like to make progress on them.”
Tillotson, born and raised in Dalton, went to broadcasting school in Boston and worked at a number of radio stations, including WLTN in Littleton. He is currently part of the WZNC North Country communications radio station in Littleton.
“Why am I running?” said Tillotson. “Because of those that came before me who I look up to as former moderators from Dalton.”
Those former town moderators included his great-grandfather and grandfather.
“What I want to do is bring integrity back to the position and be neutral on the issues of the town and to represent everyone at the meeting fairly,” he said. “It’s like family tradition and it’s out of respect for the former moderators that we had in Dalton that I grew up with and how they were all of the same timbre. All of these people brought integrity to the office of moderator and I’d like to see that come back after four or five years of not having it.”
Tillotson said his experience as a radio broadcaster will help him communicate well with Dalton voters, as well as listening to them.
Questions And Answers
Lindquist had a total of 12 questions submitted by residents, with some questions that were similar combined into one question, and with some for all candidates and others for individual candidates.
Dudley was asked if she feels there are transparency issues between various town boards and the citizens of Dalton, and if so, how they could be remedied.
“From what I see, all the boards try to be extremely transparent,” she said. “All the meetings are public. There are obviously certain things that have to be done in non-public.”
Transparency can be improved, and one project to that end is the town getting a proposal to update its website to make it easier to find and post information and to share it, said Dudley.
Tillotson was asked what he believes are the positive traits or skills a moderator should have.
“At the meeting, a moderator has to remain neutral, and it’s not what the moderator thinks of a certain issue,” he said.
A moderator should get the assembly to go whichever way it wants to go and moderate the meeting in such a way as to fulfill the intention of the voters, said Tillotson.
Dudley was asked about a desire by some citizens for having activities for elderly residents and children and families, such as transportation, recreation, and bringing back events like the Dalton field days and mud run, and if town government has a key role for providing financial support for such social services or activities.
The town does support social services, and each year in its budget for organizations like the Tri-County Community Action Program, she said.
“I think there’s always room for more support,” said Dudley. “It’s a balance between how much the town can afford, how much the taxpayers want to contribute, and what services we can get. The other thing is it should be a partnership between organizations and the town government for things that support the community.”
She was also asked if the town was offered a large gift of money from a citizen not affiliated with any big business, and with that money being open for any public purpose in town, what she would want to do with it.
Dudley said she doesn’t know the scope of the hypothetical money, but said there are many projects, such as social service programs, as well as the town building that has deferred maintenance and will need work in the coming years.
“It also would be nice to get help with economic development and bring in someone who has expertise, like a planner, and look at things the town can be doing economically while still preserving the character of Dalton, that rural residential feel, and balancing that,” she said. “Those would be my first choices, but it would be up to the people.”
Tillotson was asked if he’s elected how he plans to “remain unbiased and open in the face of the current intensity and division on issues facing Dalton?”
As a moderator, Tillotson said he has to take the citizen part of him out of the equation and be a neutral moderator for the evening.
Dudley was asked about her view on the possibility of cutting taxes for townspeople and where most of the taxes paid go, and how much go toward the school.
Currently, town taxes make up 20 percent or less of the total tax bill, she said, with the majority portion going to the school and a big chunk to the county.
“If we cut town expenses, it’s going to have a minimal impact on taxes,” said Dudley. “It’s negligible. But then you have to look at, are we able to provide the services that we are required to by the state. And then are we going to do such things as maintain this building and other infrastructure, plow our roads, take care of our roads in the summertime, have a transfer station? Those all cost money. So it’s always a balance in terms of what we want to cut and not have available for services in order to save a little bit of money on taxes.”
As for schools, education is important, but there could be ways the school district could be more efficient, she said.
And if the town of Carroll pulls out of SAU 36, that could have a large impact on taxes, said Dudley.
Also, with Dalton paying more than $400,000 annually to Coos County, residents could become more involved in county governance and attend budget hearings, she said.
Both were asked how they feel about a current (unnamed) business courting Dalton and promising an increase in the town’s tax base, though with “downsides,” and if elected how they believe they can make Dalton more likely to attract businesses that can substantially increase the town’s tax base and assure that any new business would not cause harm to town property or its citizens.
Tillotson said that has nothing to do with a town moderator and any proposal would have to go before the appropriate town board.
Dudley said she agrees with Tillotson, and added that Dalton can look more at economic development for companies to come in and be an economic driver and provide employment.
“The key is to do it and maintain the character of the town and make sure there aren’t any adverse effects from the business,” she said.
The select board is looking to find someone to fill a full-time town office administrative position, who could help with some economic development grants that could help with development and planning, said Dudley.
Great article highlighting the proven experience of Jo Beth Dudley and the willingness of both Jo Beth Dudley and Frank Tillotson to serve their town, thank you both! It's a shame that their opponents failed to attend, talk about a lack of transparency! Vote for Jo Beth Dudley and Frank Tillotson on March 8, I am!
Jon Swan
