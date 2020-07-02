Dalton:Forest Lake State Park Opens With Volunteers To Maintain

Some things are opening up amid the pandemic, and Forest Lake State Park is one of them, but it won’t be the usual state-run maintenance operation.
The opening of the park was brought up during Monday’s Dalton Board of Selectmen’s meeting.
“I know as a town we’re concerned because Forest Lake State Park has not been opened for the year, so therefore the bathrooms are not open, and even the pit toilet is locked,” said Jo Beth Dudley, chair of the board. “There’s no trash cans, no state maintenance and it’s concerning because people are still parking out there and using the park, and I know that a lot of people and the Forest Lake Association are picking up trash on a daily basis. There are a lot of underlying issues here.”
It was announced this week that the park gates will be open for parking from 9 am. to 7 p.m. beginning today and running through Labor Day on Sept. 7.
After Monday’s meeting, town officials and residents announced the town of Dalton and Friends of Forest Lake have volunteered to help New Hampshire State Parks with daily operations at Forest Lake State Park, which encompasses nearly 400 acres and includes a 200-foot-long beach.
Volunteer efforts will include opening the gates and ensuring the park’s restrooms are open and cleaned per COVID-19 protocols, which include volunteers cleaning the restrooms every two hours.
“During this COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial that we all work together to ensure the safety of all who seek to enjoy our wonderful state park and beach,” they said.
Visitors are asked to keep the restrooms clean for everyone to use safely and to do their part by carrying out everything they bring in with them, including trash, because trash cans will still not be part of the opening.
The charcoal grills and picnic tables will be available for use.
Additional volunteers are also welcome to join the volunteer ranks.
