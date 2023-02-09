Dalton Petition Asks Voters To Consider Reviving Police Department

At town meeting on March 14, Dalton voters will decide another petitioned article — to consider bringing back the municipal police department that they voted to eliminate in 2020.
The petition, which, according to the Jan. 23 Select Board meeting minutes, was submitted by resident Scott Kleinschrodt, reads, “To request the selectboard to hold a series of open, public meetings to gather community input into crime and public safety in Dalton and to explore potential alternatives for law enforcement, including a dedicated Dalton town police officer or officers.”
In March 2020, residents voted 47-10 to support a warrant article asking them to disband the town police department and contract with New Hampshire State Police to conduct regular patrols and non-emergency calls, in addition to emergency coverage, and pay for the coverage with what had been a $15,000 annual police department operating budget.
The Dalton Police Department was eliminated after several previous proposals to eliminate it were rejected.
For the previous three years, from 2017 to 2020, the Dalton Police Department had been a one-person operation manned by John Tholl, of Whitefield, a retired NHSP sergeant.
Tholl had come to the department when there were three officers before the previous Select Board eliminated those officer positions.
After the 2020 vote, the Coos County Sheriff’s Department expressed interest in buying the Dalton department’s firearms.
Currently, the town of Dalton has no police cruiser and it’s undetermined how much a cruiser or cruisers as well as salaries and the necessary equipment and service weapons would cost.
