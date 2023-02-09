Dalton Petition Asks Voters To Consider Reviving Police Department
At town meeting on March 14, Dalton voters will decide another petitioned article — to consider bringing back the municipal police department that they voted to eliminate in 2020.

The petition, which, according to the Jan. 23 Select Board meeting minutes, was submitted by resident Scott Kleinschrodt, reads, “To request the selectboard to hold a series of open, public meetings to gather community input into crime and public safety in Dalton and to explore potential alternatives for law enforcement, including a dedicated Dalton town police officer or officers.”

