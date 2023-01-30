Dalton Petitioned Articles Seek To Abolish Planning Board, Conservation Commission
Zoning opponents Eric and Robin Pilotte, of Dalton, sit outside Dalton Town Hall on Tuesday for the special town vote that rejected a permanent zoning ordinance in June 2022. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

The Dalton Planning Board has been in existence for the better part of six decades, but a warrant article seeks to change that.

Two petitioned articles for the March 2023 town meeting seek to abolish both the Dalton Planning Board and the Dalton Conservation Commission.

