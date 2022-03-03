Dalton Planners Keeping Proposed Permanent Zoning Ordinance Basic

As they develop a proposed permanent zoning ordinance (PZO) to present to Dalton voters at a special town meeting in June, town planners this week said the ordinance put forth will be simple and tight and allow for any additions or subtractions to be made at future town meetings.
At Wednesday’s planning board meeting, board chairman Carl Lindquist said he’s been speaking with town legal counsel Laura Spector-Morgan about the draft so far and about a Nov. 23 letter from the Bernstein Shur law firm, which represents two opponents to the commercial landfill proposed near Forest Lake State Park and which recommends that specific zoning districts, such as that for commercial or industrial, be included in the PZO for certain parts of town.
“Generally, she said she was really pleased and feels like it’s tightened up and looking pretty good,” said Lindquist.
As for districts, Spector-Morgan will provide feedback, he said.
In a survey about what residents want for the town, some made comments about making a commercial or industrial district in the area of Chick’s Sand and Gravel, owned by Douglas Ingerson Jr. off of Route 116 and including a segment of property that is not within the town.
“The biggest challenge is that’s not Dalton,” said Lindquist. “That’s Bethlehem. So we can’t do that because it’s not the town of Dalton, at least not in that way. This stretch of road is not our road.”
While a piece of property could be zoned for a certain district, it could get messy fast because some residents might want their property to be zoned commercial or industrial, he said.
“When we talk about zones, it’s complicated now,” he said.
It could be that planners, as the draft ordinance stands now, do nothing with zones and leave that decision for a future town vote, said Lindquist.
“The town is voting on the document as it is, and if we’re going to make changes in the future, the town will vote again,” he said. “That’s how any changes get made or don’t get made. It could be we take things out or we add things in. It’s all fair game.”
As for site plan review, which is included in the PZO as a definition, Lindquist said he learned that it is not an automatic piece with zoning.
If voters pass a PZO, site plan review can be added later.
“Nothing happens at the same time as the vote for zoning,” he said.
Only at a later town meeting would the site plan review piece go in if voters want it, and any site plan review would mostly be around non-residential or multi-family unit projects, said Lindquist.
For projects seeking a variance, Spector-Morgan called the variance process a “constitutional safety valve” that includes five criteria a Zoning Board of Adjustment reviews in determining to grant or not grant a variance, he said.
A denied variance application can result in an appeal by the applicant, and that appeal will involve town legal counsel.
With tiny houses becoming more popular, planners discussed what it could mean in regard to the cluster housing provision (the current general rule is two acres per regular-sized house).
They noted there is a New Hampshire statute regarding tiny houses.
The tiny house movement is catching on and the board should have something thought through in the event anyone comes to the town with a proposal, said Lindquist.
One planner said that 50 tiny homes on 100 acres, for example, would be tantamount to a suburb and drift away from the rural environment most residents said they want in the survey for their vision of the town.
“I think that’s one area that’s worth thinking through, the cluster housing and how that should read,” sad Lindquist.
The state has regulations regarding campgrounds, for instance, and planners can look to find what a cluster of tiny houses is most similar to under state regulations, he said.
The draft zoning ordinance is expected to be posted by early April, well in advance of the vote, and nothing will happen to it between the time of its posting and the town vote, said Lindquist.
A public hearing has been tentatively scheduled for April 13.
To make the PZO easier for residents to understand, planning board member Gal Potashnick suggested an appendix be added for a quick place for residents to look for what they need without having to read the entire document.
Dalton is one of a handful of New Hampshire municipalities remaining that does not have a permanent zoning ordinance.
The proposal has drawn both support and opposition from Dalton residents.
The purpose of the public hearing is to argue the details of the ordinance, said Lindquist.
“If you happen to feel the whole thing is wrong, you can say that or don’t vote for it,” he said. “We’re here to talk about specifics in the ordinance that you think should be different … This is not the vote. This is a discussion about this document. The vote is separate.”
