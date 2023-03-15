Dalton Planning Board, Conservation Commission Survive Town Vote

The petitioned articles to abolish the Dalton Planning Board and Dalton Conservation Commission were rejected during Tuesday's town vote. (Contributed photo)

Two petitioned articles seeking to abolish the Dalton Planning Board and Dalton Conservation Commission were rejected at Tuesday’s town meeting vote.

Article 2, the planning board article, which went to an all-day ballot vote, failed 131-192.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments