The Town of Dalton Planning Board has posted a draft zoning ordinance on the Town of Dalton webpage, and hard copies will be available at the Municipal Building during regular business hours in the entry-room area, or by calling (603) 837-7027, ext. 10 for an appointment.
Dalton residents are encouraged to provide feedback on this draft, and the Planning Board welcomes all constructive feedback (pro or con). Comments may be submitted on-line through the Dalton Planning Board website (https://townofdalton.com/municipaldepartments/planning-and-zoning/ ), via email to planningboard@townofdalton.com, or delivered or mailed to Dalton Planning Board, 756 Dalton Rd., Dalton, NH 03598.
Please submit all comments before June 26 for consideration.
This draft has been created over the past 10 months in public meetings. The Planning Board is looking for informal public comments, while recognizing the difficulty of large public meetings during the COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions. Therefore, public participation via submitting written feedback is encouraged.
When the finalized Zoning Ordinance is ready to go before the citizens of Dalton for a vote, there will be notice of a Public Hearing, to be held prior to a Town Meeting, per state statutes (RSA 675).
