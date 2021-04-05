Dalton Police Shooting Report Partly Leads To Gilman Man Being Held Without Bail

A Gilman man is being held in jail without bail, partly because of the March 24 report on the officer-involved shooting in Dalton that identifies a house of “likely criminal activity” near a house where he would have lived as his case pends for an unrelated domestic assault.
After oral arguments on Friday, Essex Superior Court Judge Kevin Griffin issued a ruling revoking the bail of Russell Matheson, 49, in a case that involves an alleged assault on Jan. 19 on his girlfriend, who is the ex-wife of Chris Landry.
Landry owns the Dalton home at 16 Bridge Hill Road near the Vermont border that Mark R. Clermont, 45, of Whitefield had visited less than a month earlier, on the night of Dec. 23, when he was pulled over for speeding by New Hampshire State Police Trooper Matthew Merrill.
Merrill, who followed Clermont into the driveway, was injured in a shootout with Clermont, a habitual offender who had his driver’s license revoked and who had expressed to friends he would not be going to prison again if ever pulled over by police.
Clermont, who New Hampshire Department of Justice officials said fired first, was shot in the head by Merrill and died at the scene.
According to the report, which concludes Merrill was legally justified in using deadly force, Clermont tried to gain access to a shed on the Landry property, but was denied entry by a brother of Chris Landry, who was inside.
On March 26, following the release of the NHDOJ report on the shooting, Essex County Attorney Vince Illuzzi filed a motion with the court to revoke bail for Matheson.
The motion included Merrill’s statements to New Hampshire investigators about the Landry residence being one of criminal activity, statements that Illuzzi said are corroborated by the testimony of Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby, who noted the residence has been “the focus of drug-related complaints.”
After the Jan. 19 alleged assault at 48 Beech St. in Gilman village that Matheson and his girlfriend shared, the victim walked from that residence to her ex-husband’s house in Dalton to call 911, wrote Illuzzi.
That created some initial confusion as to where the assault occurred and if it was in New Hampshire or Vermont.
In his March 26 motion, Illuzzi said the information in the shooting report and Colby’s testimony “allow the court to take judicial notice of the fact of the likely availability of drugs and criminal activity at the Landry residence, a short walk from the residence of Howard and Linda Matheson, [Russell Matheson’s] parents, to which [Matheson] again seeks to be released.”
“The close proximity of the three residences to each other and the likely ‘criminal activity’ at the Landry residence are significant because [Matheson] has admitted to his mother that he is a drug addict and remains untreated in that regard,” he wrote. “If released to his mother’s residence, the Landry residence and his former residence are within walking distance.”
Friday’s two-hour court hearing on Matheson’s bail had several witnesses, including two whom Illuzzi said testified about alcohol and drug use at the Gilman residence Matheson shared with his girlfriend and about a man staying there, Stephen Silsby, who “appeared impaired to the point that he tried, but failed to get up out of bed during the daytime hours.”
On Monday, Illuzzi told The Caledonian-Record it’s rare that a judge denies bail based on the specific legal arguments he made for no bail in the Matheson case.
“It’s very unusual to use that provision of the law,” he said.
The NHDOJ was one piece in an ongoing series of arguments that Illuzzi said he had been building since about Feb. 17 in making his case to the court for no bail.
Weeks after his charge of felony domestic assault, Matheson was charged with 10 counts of violating conditions of his release and obstruction of justice, which came after Illuzzi said Matheson called the victim and tried to persuade her to not cooperate with him as the prosecutor.
Matheson is being held at the Northeast Correctional Complex, in St. Johnsbury, where things took an odd turn involving the jailhouse telephone calls to the victim and led to the additional charges.
“There were 137 calls from the jail to Roxy Haines,” said Illuzzi. “Roxy is the name of his dog. That’s the name he gave the jail so the court couldn’t see he was violating the court’s no-contact order. He told the victim not to take my calls and not to attend a hearing. That’s obstruction. We could have charged him with 137 counts, but only charged him with 10 … He went from being charged with domestic assault to being charged with 10 counts of violating conditions of release and obstruction.”
According to the affidavit for arrest for the felony charge of aggravated second-degree domestic violence assault, Colby was notified of a domestic disturbance at 48 Beech St. in Gilman following the 911 call by Matheson’s girlfriend that she made at her ex-husband’s residence in Dalton.
“During the call, [the victim] reported that Matheson was at the Landry residence in Dalton and threatening to kill them,” Colby wrote in the affidavit.
According to the victim’s written statement to police, Matheson had hit her earlier with an object on the right side of her forehead, which showed visible injuries and swelling.
While assaults happened on more than one occasion, she told police she is seeking a restraining order.
After the alleged assault and while police were looking for Matheson, he allegedly texted the woman, stating “please don’t put me in jail.”
Matheson was arrested by sheriff’s deputies after he returned to the Beech Street residence.
“Matheson advised that he is upset because he suspects [the victim] has been sleeping with her ex-husband lately, Christopher Landry,” wrote Colby. “Matheson told Deputy Thomas something to the effect of wanting to ‘kill that motherf****r (Landry) and “Bash his face in.”
Once in jail, Matheson allegedly violated the conditions of bail and obstructed justice when he made the phone calls to the victim between Feb. 17 and March 2, after the court ordered him to have no contact with her or Landry.
In reviewing the calls, Illuzzi, in a March 19 charging affidavit, wrote that he discovered Roxy was the name of his dog and recognized the voice in all of the calls as that of the victim.
“Matheson and [the victim] have been attempting to hide their communication with each other,” he wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.