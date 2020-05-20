Dalton Resident, Save Forest Lake File Motion To Dismiss Casella Defamation Lawsuit

A legal fight involving the North Country is heating up.
A month after Casella Waste Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against a Dalton resident and group of residents who oppose a landfill beside Forest Lake State Park in Dalton, the attorney for that resident has filed a motion to dismiss, calling the lawsuit a “nakedly vexatious action and abuse of process” and “nothing more than an effort to quash, through the threat of litigation, free speech that [Casella] finds inconvenient and contrary to its interests.”
In his motion filed Tuesday at Merrimack Superior Court, Jeremy Eggleton, of the Orr and Reno law firm in Concord, also asks the court to require Casella to pay attorney fees for Jon Swan, also known as Jon Alvarez, founder of Save Forest Lake, a vocal critic of Casella and the primary respondent in the company’s lawsuit, grant further relief deemed equitable by the court, and transfer the case to Coos Superior Court if it is not dismissed.
Eggleton argues Casella in its lawsuit provided more than 60 statements it alleges were defamatory, but not one statement made by Swan was actionable “given the protections of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and Part 1, Article 22 of the New Hampshire Constitution.”
“There can be little doubt that the purpose of this action was to quash political speech and advocacy concerning an issue of significant public controversy,” wrote Eggleton. “Save Forest Lake has waged a lengthy and determined campaign to stop a landfill from being constructed near a pristine North Country lake. This lawsuit was an effort to bring that opposition to a halt. The allegations are incompatible with New Hampshire law, something [Casella] or its attorneys should have known. This was the very definition of vexatious litigation.”
In addition to Swan, Casella’s lawsuit filed April 14 at Merrimack Superior Court names as defendants the Forest Lake Association and up to 20 unnamed people in that group and in SFL.
The company alleges the intent of Swan’s campaign is to “disparage [Casella’s] reputation” by publishing false statements of fact” about the company and to prevent it from doing business in New Hampshire.
The company argues Swan made false statements “with the intent and effect of lowering Casella’s esteem in the community” and damage its reputation in state government.
Because of Swan’s campaign, the company alleges it “suffered harm to its reputation and business.”
In his motion, however, Eggleton argues Casella has failed to state a claim for defamation and failed to set forth the actual words it claims were defamatory, and said “every statement alleged by [the company] to be defamatory is advocacy in a matter of public concern, and protected by the First Amendment …”
Eggleton argues Casella in its lawsuit has “conceded it is a public figure,” and such figures, argues Eggleton, are subject to the 1964 Supreme Court of the United States case New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, which puts a higher burden of proof for public figures as opposed to ordinary citizens and requires public figures to prove actual malice that statements made were reckless or made with a disregard for the truth.
“[Casella] has thrust itself into the forefront of a particular, and heated, public controversy … whether or not to permit construction in the area of a New Hampshire Lake so beautiful it has a state park on it,” wrote Eggleton. “Indeed, as the applicant for a project and as operator of another landfill in nearby Bethlehem, [Casella] created the public controversy itself. As a public figure for the purpose of the landfill project and the controversy surrounding it, [the company] must show that an allegedly defamatory statement was a false assertion of fact, not opinion …”
Swan has “listed clear statements of opinion that do not pretend to be stating objectively verifiable facts” and has also “listed statements that turn on truthful public reporting and events recorded in the public domain,” and such statements based in the public record are protected by the First Amendment, said Eggleton.
Providing the court with exhibits to support his argument, Eggleton said, “At least 12 statements alleged by [Casella] to be defamatory are based upon facts readily available in the public domain.”
In a statement issued April 14 on the rationale for its lawsuit, Casella representatives said, “Over the course of the last year, Jon Swan has obsessively preyed upon Casella’s employees, operations and company far beyond anyone’s right to object to a specific project, business, or issue. In doing so, Mr. Swan has shown a reckless disregard for the truth and civic engagement.
“Casella has witnessed Swan’s relentless attacks and false statements,” they said. “As a result, he has damaged the reputation of Casella employees, our ability to responsibly do business in New Hampshire, and set a dangerous precedent for civic involvement on critical issues.”
When asked April 27 if Casella has an example of how it has been harmed or damaged by Swan’s statements, company spokesman Joe Fusco said evidence will be presented at trial.
In terms of legal procedure and who can be sued, Eggleton argues that Save Forest Lake has no directors or officers, as Casella alleges, and no corporate form, and to the extent that other unnamed parties are part of the action, there is no allegation that anyone other than Swan, or any party other than SFL, made statements alleged to be defamatory.
As a consequence, all other parties, named or unnamed, should be dismissed, he said.
The Forest Lake Association, represented by the Bernstein Shur law firm, of Manchester, another firm that like Orr and Reno is experienced with First Amendment cases, is also filing a motion to dismiss that was expected to be filed by Wednesday evening.
