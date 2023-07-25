Dalton Selectman, Citing No Evidence, Says Town Missing $250K

A Dalton selectman, citing without evidence that the town is missing $250,000 and that it’s a conflict of interest for a town employee to serve in three roles, was taken to task by fellow board members and some residents during a heated exchange at the board’s meeting on Monday.
During a training session held by the New Hampshire Municipal Association on June 29, Tom Dubreuil, a first-term selectman elected in March, asked if it’s a conflict of interest if one person is serving as the town administrative assistant, tax collector, and town clerk.
He was referring to Jeanette Charon, who serves in all three positions in Dalton.
Dubreuil was told by NHMA representatives that the town clerk and tax collector is a statutorily recognized combined position and nothing under New Hampshire statute prohibits one person serving in all three roles.
He then suggested that money from the town is missing.
“We have two years that are not closed out because they can’t find $250,000,” Dubreuil. “How would you handle that?”
NHMA representatives referred him to the legal department.
Dalton Select Board member Carol Sheltry brought up the NHMA training session on Monday and directed a question at Dubreuil.
“You made the statement that the town is missing $250,000 and we’re unable to balance our books,” she said. “Would you like to elaborate on that?”
“I did not say that it was,” said Dubreuil. “But I did say, I did say, I heard my opinion, I heard this. I have a right to my opinion.”
“Do you want me to play the videotape?” asked Sheltry. “It’s word for word … You go to a public meeting and you accuse this board of missing $250,000. And it is on video. NHMA has it on YouTube.”
At the outset, some residents tried to shut down public discussion on the topic.
“This sounds like a non-public session,” said resident Scott Kleinschrodt.
Other residents objected to putting it in non-public, and Jo Beth Dudley, chair of the board, said non-public sessions under law are reserved for matters that could impact the reputation of someone such as a town staff member and not a Select Board member.
“I would hope that anyone who goes to a meeting and represents the town would do so in a way that would show the town in a positive manner,” she said to Dubreuil.
Dubreiul then accused his fellow board members of acting in matters without informing him.
“Am I 100 percent right?” he said. “I don’t know because I’m still trying to learn. You need to hang me, hang me. I don’t care. I’m doing what’s right before the people and first off before God. I’m not a perfect man. I’m just trying to do what’s right. You know, I think about it is that $200,000, maybe I did out of nervousness, maybe I did say something, I don’t know. But it’s just my opinion.”
Dubreuil said it is also his opinion, even though he still has to look at the RSAs, that being a town administrative assistant and tax collector is a conflict of interest.
“No it’s not,” said Dudley and others.
“For years, we had somebody who was the administrative assistant, tax clerk, and town clerk — Jessie Wentworth,” said Dudley. “And in that book [from the NHMA], it’s not incompatible duties.”
Charon said that during the first meeting of the new Select Board Dubreuil suggested the conflict and said he would send her the RSAs.
“It’s July 24 and I’m still waiting,” she said. “I sent you proof it is not, but you still continue to sit here and beat that dead horse.”
Cathleen Fountain, who served as supervisor of the checklist for three years, said she is required to understand the RSAs in regard to conflicts of interest with positions.
“Those three positions are not in conflict with each other by one person doing them,” she said. “Two of them are elected. They’re separate positions. They are not conjoined so therefore they’re not in conflict. There are RSAs specific to that.”
Dudley said all Select Board members have taken NHMA’s “Knowing the Territory” class.
“We have worked hard to develop the knowledge that you’re trying to develop,” she said to Dubreuil. “You’re accusing us of not sharing information with you. I really want specifics… I don’t want this general discussion.”
She moved the conversation to Dubreuil’s allegation about the missing $250,000.
“We have completed our audit for 2022, and all the past years,” said Dudley. “We have tied out all of our books. The Department of Revenue Administration reviews all of our reports … We can’t set our tax rate until everything is tied out. We have no missing money.”
“That would be great if that’s the case,” said Dubreuil.
“That is the case,” said Dudley.
Resident Kris Ennis said she has “heard through the grapevine” that $250,000 is missing.
But the town hires a certified public accountant for its auditing, and the CPA completed the audit and concluded that everything is in the clear, she said.
“Correct,” said Dudley.
To Dubreuil, Ennis said he is not a CPA and she will take the CPA’s word on the matter.
“And I’ll be the first one to apologize,” said Dubreuil. “It’s supposed to be my opinion and … I probably said it in the wrong way. I’m going on hearsay … I could be wrong.”
Charon said she took personal offense at Dubreuil’s conflict of interest allegation to the NHMA and said he violated seven provisions in the town’s 2019 document regarding the rules of procedure, among them what she said were failures to recognize the administrative chain of command, to act as a member of a full board instead of an individual speaking for the board, and to treat all staff as professionals and with respect,
“You’re not following the guidelines that you’re supposed to be following as an elected Select Board member and one of my bosses,” she said.
Since early 2019, when Casella Waste Systems first proposed a commercial landfill in Dalton, division has seeped across some town matters and has led to some heated Select Board meetings, other board and committee meetings, and town meetings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.