Dalton Selectmen Present Proposed Budget, Dog Ordinance

At Dalton Town Hall on Monday, select board members presented their proposed 2022 budget during a public hearing and held a second public hearing on a proposed dog ordinance, which stems from complaints by some residents about dogs belonging to others running at large on properties and creating a nuisance.
The board is proposing a total municipal budget of $913,536, up $41,517 from the 2021 budget and including money for a person to work as an administrative assistant.
“We are looking at that being full-time,” said Jo Beth Dudley, chair of the Select Board. “The last people we had in here said it needs to be full-time.”
The three select board members are trying to cover administrative duties the best they can, but at the same time have other work and obligations, she said.
“I don’t think it serves the town very well,” said Dudley.
To cover the position, the financial administration line was increased by $39,600, from $64,600 to $104,200. The executive line was also increased from $28,700 to $41,900.
To cover the mid-term elections in the fall, the election, vitals and registration budget line was increased by $9,200, from $19,000 to $28,200.
“We have more elections this year than last year,” said Dudley.
The board is keeping the town’s legal budget level at $30,000.
“We are recommending that stays the same,” she said. “We don’t know what will come up.”
The personnel and administration budget line dropped from $126,900 to $120,000.
There is no change to the planning budget, which is $1,000.
There is a $3,000 increase in the general government buildings line, bringing it to $35,000.
“That is a tough one to anticipate because we don’t know what’s going to happen with fuel costs and with heating costs,” said Dudley. “We’ve seen a lot of deferred maintenance in this building. We want to get a better idea of what’s out there for deferred maintenance.”
The cemeteries line increased from $3,200 to $5,600.
“The plan is to put up some fences,” said Dudley. “We’re having some damage to cemeteries from people driving on them.”
In the police budget line for 2022 is the same amount of $15,000 for New Hampshire State Police, which provides four hours of coverage each week in Dalton, after the town several years ago voted to disband its police department.
The ambulance service line — Dalton contracts with Whitefield for ambulance services — increased from $15,000 to $17,500.
Part of the reason is the cost for dispatch services increased, and that cost is included in the increased ambulance line, which hadn’t gone up in a while, said Dudley.
“The ambulance was originally projected to go up $20,000, but because we occasionally help them out with runs, etc., they decided to drop $2,500 off it,” said Dalton Fire and Rescue Chief Ron Sheltry.
As for warrant articles, one will ask voters to close out the town’s police cruiser capital reserve fund and put the money in the technology budget line, with the money possibly going to such things as upgrading the town building to WiFi, updating the tax map, and replacing the town computers.
The dog ordinance that will be placed as a warrant article and ballot item on Dalton’s March 8 town meeting warrant is based on New Hampshire RSA 466:30, the statute on a dog control law.
“We’ve had people complain about dogs not on their own property that bother other people, and right now nothing can be done about it because we don’t have a dog ordinance,” said Dudley.
The measure is not meant to be punitive or overly restrictive and is instead a tool to address dogs that are not under their owner’s control and are bothering other people, she said.
Formal complaint letters can be written and state police contacted.
“Right now, there are aggressive dogs and nothing that can be done,” said Dudley.
One resident recounted several instances of dogs running onto his property and creating a menace.
Under the ordinance, any authorized person can seize and impound a dog running at large (except when accompanied by the owner or when being used for hunting, herding, and other authorized purposes) and owners will face fines that increase for the second and any subsequent offenses within a 12-month period.
The first nuisance offense is $25 and the second $100. The first menace offense is $50 and the second $200. The first vicious dog offense is $100 and the second $400.
The RSA also allows the name of the owner-offender to be released as public information.
At the close of the second public hearing on the dog ordinance, select board members voted 3-0 to approve the proposed budget, which will be sent to the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration for final approval.
They also voted to approve the proposed warrant articles and to put the dog ordinance on the ballot.
Unlike last year’s town meeting, there were no petition warrant articles submitted for 2022 relating to the proposed Casella Waste Systems landfill.
The deadline for submitting petition articles was Feb. 1.
